mynbc5.com
Vermont drops physical battle in early test against Delaware
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Following its first win of the season, Vermont set out on Friday looking to do something it hadn't done since 2001: beat Delaware. It was a hard fought battle from the start, but the Catamounts 20 turnovers caught up to them in the end in a 58-53 loss to Delaware. Vermont is now 1-3 on the season.
mynbc5.com
Vermont regroups after three game loss streak in California
Vermont's three-game road trip to California didn't go as well as the Catamounts had hoped, dropping to 1-3 on the season. "It's hard to win on the road," said head coach John Becker following Vermont's 59-57 loss to USC on Tuesday. "It's really hard to win when you're across the country."
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh men's basketball drops home contest against St. Lawrence, 77-65
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh men's basketball could not defend home court against St. Lawrence University. A high-powered Saints offense, which shot 58.3% from the field (FG%) helped lead to a 77-65 win over the Cardinals. Four Saints scored in double figures, including senior guard Trey Syroka, who poured in 19 PTS, shooting 7-11 from the field off the bench.
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh women's ice hockey keeps rolling, remains undefeated
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh women's ice hockey (6-0-0, {5-0-0 NEWHL}) continued their dominant streak, with a 5-0 shutout win at home over Buffalo State University (2-5-0 {0-5-0}) "It's been momentum swing," said Plattsburgh State senior forward Ivy Boric. "We're trying to do all the little right things these games to build up."
mynbc5.com
From prep school hockey in Lake Placid to SUNY Plattsburgh goalie
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Ashley Davis has made a long journey from Winterville, North Carolina, to play Division III college hockey at SUNY Plattsburgh. Before she started as a Cardinal, she played four years of prep hockey at another school in northern New York. The Northwood School, a prep boarding...
mynbc5.com
Saint Michaels 3-point shooting barrage carries them in victory over New Haven
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Eric Eaton told reporters after the season-opening scrimmage against UVM that this Saint Michaels's basketball team is the most talented team he has had in his four years. On Wednesday, the Purple Knights backed up Eaton's bold claim with a noteworthy 75-74 win over the New...
mynbc5.com
Purple Knights commit 22 turnovers in overtime loss to Golden Knights
COLCHESTER, Vt. — When Ryley Blasetti's right hand made contact with an inbound pass from Jaxson Nadeau, it caused the 22nd and final Saint Michaels turnover and finished off a 69-64 overtime win for Blasetti's Golden Knights on Wednesday. The game was close the whole way, with neither team...
mynbc5.com
What goes into making award winning cheese? NBC5 goes behind the scenes with 2 Vermont farms
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — In our region, we get to appreciate how good our local cheeses are on a regular basis. And now, the rest of the world agrees that Vermont cheese are among the best out there. Six Vermont farms and creameries are celebrating after winning medals at the...
mynbc5.com
UVM Health Network records "sobering" financial losses in last fiscal year
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont Health Network said the results of their Fiscal Year 2022, which ended in September, showed a loss of $90 million. Health Network spokesmen explained that they budgeted to end the year with a surplus of $66.5 million. Executive Vice President Al Gobeille said they began forecasting this earlier in the year, which is why they asked the Green Mountain Care Board in March for rate adjustments. They eventually received a fraction of what they asked for.
mynbc5.com
Vermont seniors in Essex receive special Thanksgiving meal
ESSEX, Vt. — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, communities across the region are doing their best to make sure everybody can enjoy the holiday. On Friday, the Essex Parks and Recreation Department hosted its third annual Thanksgiving Meal for Essex Seniors. The event is made possible by...
mynbc5.com
Snow Showers Continue Into This Weekend
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. 1-2 FEET of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Less east of there, but still the potential for...
mynbc5.com
Additional snow for some this weekend
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years will wrap up this weekend. An additional foot of snow is likely in southern St. Lawrence County, with a few inches extending as far north and east as Massena, Malone, Lyon Mountain and Lake Placid by Sunday morning. Overall, though, the weekend will be...
mynbc5.com
South Burlington School District gets new superintendent
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The South Burlington School District has a new superintendent. On Thursday, the school board unanimously approved the hiring of Violet Nichols as the district's new superintendent. Nichols was the assistant superintendent until last June, when she was put in charge after the retirement of David...
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow for parts of New York
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
mynbc5.com
More snow for some through end of the week
Just a few snow showers are expected Thursday before a major lake-effect snowstorm kicks off to the west. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Up to a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County! Less east of there, but still the potential for a few inches all the way into western Clinton County.
mynbc5.com
Burlington City officials celebrate completion of Shelburne Street Roundabout Project
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After years of waiting, drivers finally have a safer way to navigate the dangerous intersection of Shelburne and South Willard streets. Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the completion of the long-awaited Shelburne Street Roundabout Project on Thursday, capping off a $7.7 million project to redesign the existing rotary.
mynbc5.com
Church Street Marketplace Christmas Tree heads to its destination in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Church Street Marketplace has a tree chosen for the annual tree lighting ceremony. The hard part now is getting the tree to the top of Church Street. That's where Barrett's Tree Services of South Burlington comes into play. They act as the "middle man" between...
mynbc5.com
USDA program hoping to increase indigenous food access
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In 2021 the U.S. Department of Agriculture launched itsIndigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative. The agency is partnering with tribal-serving organizations to reimagine federal food and agriculture programs from an indigenous perspective. “We've taken to task, the responsibility to think about food nutrition from indigenous perspective very seriously,”...
mynbc5.com
Stowe Mountain Resort has its earliest grand opening in the resort's history
STOWE, Vt. — After Wednesday's big snow and temperatures dropping to below freezing, ski resorts across Vermont are opening their mountains to skiers and snowboarders. On Saturday, Stowe Mountain Resort had its earliest season opening in the resort's history. "So many people are bringing great energy, a lot of...
