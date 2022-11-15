Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
Where Will Palo Alto Networks Stock Be in 1 Year?
Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) popped 7% during the after-hours session on Nov. 17 following its latest quarterly report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Oct. 31, the cybersecurity company's revenue rose 25% year over year to $1.56 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted net income grew 56% to $266 million, or $0.83 in earnings per share (EPS), which also topped expectations by $0.14.
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
Is This Soaring Growth Stock a Buy?
The stock market has recovered some of its losses over the past month, rising by nearly 11% in this period. Some companies are tagging along, including BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI), a small-cap biotech stock. BioXcel remains deep in the red for the year, but ongoing developments have helped fuel the company's recent run. And at a market capitalization of $430 million, its shares might be worth buying if there is more fuel left in its growth tank. Is this drugmaker worth investing in today?
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% (or More) That Are Ideal for Passive Income
Investing in dividend stocks is one of the easiest ways to generate passive income. Some companies have such excellent track records of paying sustainable and growing dividends that their investors can buy and hold them for years without paying much attention. Three companies with elite dividend track records are Chevron...
Why This Small-Cap Airline Stock Is on an Upward Trajectory
With demand for leisure travel through the roof, airline stocks are starting to show signs of recovery. Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) just posted third-quarter revenue that exceeded the same period in 2019 by 29%. But the stock is down more than 50% from its highs of April 2021.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EOG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, EOG Resources, is now the #22 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Dolby (DLB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y
Dolby Laboratories, Inc DLB reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both the top and the bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 54 cents compared with 58 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.9%. Total revenues...
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
When a stock is down 60% or more, the sellers will be vocal and the buyers will be lonely. It's not psychologically easy to bet on beaten-down stocks, but they can offer favorable risk-to-reward profiles as there's often more room above than below. After all, a stock that's 60% down...
Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2022: SJT,CRT,NILE,UGI
Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.7% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.9%. West Texas...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Does putting your money to work in the stock market seem a little frightening right now? Watching the benchmark S&P 500 index lose more than one-fifth of its value in the first 10 months of 2022 wasn't easy for anyone. There are two important things everyday investors need to remember...
Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market open on a firm note on Friday and held its course right till the end of the session to sign off on a strong note thanks to sustained buying at several counters. Data showing a faster pace of industrial expansion lifted sentiment. The benchmark...
Daily Dividend Report: KMB,PEP,HD,MSI,SYY
The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2022. This represents the 50th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 88th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders. The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on April 20, 2023.
Agilent (A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Agilent Technologies A is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 21. For the fiscal fourth quarter, A expects revenues of $1.750-$1.775 billion, suggesting growth between 10.3% and 11.8% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.77 billion, implying growth of 6.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
Alibaba (BABA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.82 per ADS (RMB 12.92), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9%. The figure increased 15% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure in RMB terms. Revenues of RMB 207.2 billion ($29.1 billion) rose 3% from...
