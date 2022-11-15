Read full article on original website
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Iowa?
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. Does the color or model of the car matter so much that it can actually make it so one car gets pulled over more than all the others?
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts
Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
Woman Injured in Crash Involving Semi in Southern Minnesota
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured after her vehicle collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicated a Lexus RX was traveling east on Highway 60 when it collided with a semi traveling west on the highway from I-35 in Faribault just before 1:30 p.m.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
This Country Star Has The #1 Song Right Now– And Her Parents Live In MN
She's one of the rising stars in country music right now, and she has a distinct connection to Minnesota. When it comes to the musical spotlight, Minnesota is most often associated with Prince, right? And, of course, there's Bob Dylan, too. And Lizzo, who called Minnesota home back in 2011 when she was starting her pop career.
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people are dead as the result of a wrong-way crash on a Twin Cities freeway Monday night. The State Patrol accident report says a Ford Fusion, driven by 46-year-old Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, entered eastbound I-694 from University Ave. then turned the vehicle westbound, driving against eastbound traffic. The Ford then collided head-on with a Lexus Rx, driven by 78-year-old Mary Ruegsegger of Mounds View, at Central Ave. shortly before 10 p.m.
Three $50,000 Minnesota Winners But No Jackpot in Powerball Drawing
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Monday’s Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.9 billion after another drawing without a jackpot winner came and went Saturday night. There were big winners in Minnesota for the third straight drawing. The Minnesota Lottery says three $50,000 winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Plymouth, Outing and Apple Valley.
Five Used Cars Are No Longer Affordable in Minnesota
Inflation in 2022 has caused the price of many things to increase, like, for instance, the price of used cars. Here are five used cars a new survey says are no longer affordable here in Minnesota. The crew over at car search engine. just published a new survey looking into...
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
U of M Response to Fireworks Attacks is Operation Gopher Guardian
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The University of Minnesota has announced plans for enhanced patrols in the wake of attacks on a number of students last weekend. There have been several reports of students suffering burns and other injuries from fireworks launched or thrown at them by groups of people in Dinkytown and the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood where many of the fraternity and sorority houses are located. No one was seriously injured, but some reports indicate of the students were left with significant second-degree burns.
Here’s Why Minnesota Is No Longer Installing Deer Crossing Signs
State Farm Insurance has labeled Minnesota as a "high-risk" state for deer collisions and we've entered the worst time of the year for crashes. October through December is the most dangerous time for drivers on area roads and highways especially between dusk and dawn. There are about 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions...
Rochester Police ID Suspect in Weekend Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the name of a Fort Worth, TX man who is believed to have opened fire in a northwest Rochester shooting over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 32-year-old Exavier Porter is facing potential charges for 2nd-degree attempted murder and...
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota
If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
This Historic Minnesota Building Could Soon Be Lost -Can It Be Saved?
Nicole Mulder, Executive & Artistic Director of the Theatre L'Homme Dieu, says "We are in a great position right now and our future looks bright and exciting." The Theatre L'Homme Dieu is smack dab in the middle of its 20-year master plan regarding programming, facilities, and staffing for the future. One area of the plan is to replace one of the buildings on the grounds known as "The Lodge," and there are some that do not want to see this building disappear.
