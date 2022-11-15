Read full article on original website
Irvington Union Free School District to Appoint Next Director of Technology
“I am excited to welcome Keith to the Irvington school community,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said. “He is a passionate educational leader who possesses a wealth of knowledge, skill and experience in the field of instructional technology. Working in partnership with the district’s staff and students, Keith will help to shape innovative experiences to prepare our students for successful futures.”
Visiting Nurse Services to Test Robotics Program
Visiting Nurse Services in Westchester (VNSW) has received a $75,000 grant for an innovative home care robotics program. The funding comes from NextFifty Initiative, a Colorado-based foundation that supports efforts to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers. “Robotics will play a big part in the future of...
March of Dimes Annual Real Estate Awards Breakfast Raises Over $1 Million
March of Dimes NY Market held the 35th Annual Real Estate Awards Breakfast Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase, NY. The event shattered its fundraising goal, raising over $1 million for the second year in a row to support the March of Dimes’ mission to improve the health of moms and babies. Three real estate industry leaders were honored:
Women-owned Businesses that Bring Color to the Hudson Valley
No. 1 – Garam Goddess Hot Sauce by Ekta Daryanani. Ekta Daryanani grew up in Bombay, India, a bustling, colorful city of 22 million people with delicious and savory foods and spices to be found at every corner – except for hot sauce!. Garam Goddess was born in...
Regional Indie Bands Set to Rock the Paramount
(RTMG) is hellbent on bringing world-class indie music to northern Westchester. To achieve their mission, they’ve booked four exciting indie rock bands to play a showcase at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on Friday, December 9. But RTMG is smart. Or at least, they think they are....
