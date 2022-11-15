ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Young Boy Loses His Mind Watching A Muskie Chow Down On A Muskrat

A kid witnessing nature at work and just being absolutely amazed by it… it's no secret why love for the outdoors generally starts at a young age. And when it's something this cool, it's even better. A muskrat isn't exactly a small animal. By no means is it big, but it's large for any fish to be after. They can weigh up to about 5 pounds but it's not often fish try and eat something that
