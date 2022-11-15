ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Limitless Production Group LLC

Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot twice in suspected road-rage incident on Highway 61

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a suspected road-rage incident resulted in a man getting shot Saturday night on Highway 61 in St. Paul.The St. Paul Police Department says a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when shots were fired into his vehicle, striking him twice.The victim abandoned his vehicle and was picked up by a relative and brought to Regions Hospital and is expected to be okay.No arrests have been made.SPPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 651-291-1111.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Early Friday Dinkytown crash leaves one dead at busy intersection

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash involving two vehicles at a busy intersection in Dinkytown left one woman dead early Friday morning. Minneapolis Police responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Avenue SE. Upon arrival, officers found two...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
KASSON, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 52 snarls traffic during Tuesday evening commute

UPDATE: 11/16 (6:41 a.m.) – A Mankato man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 p.m.. a 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the median shoulder of Hwy 52 southbound at Civic Center Dr., when a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Hwy 52 struck the Ford.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
JAMESTOWN, ND
fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
kduz.com

Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson

A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
HUTCHINSON, MN
knuj.net

NICOLLET COUNTY INVESTIGATING LAFAYETTE INCIDENT

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on November 2nd in Lafayette. A Nicollet County Patrol Sergeant located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver accelerated and led the patrol sergeant on a short pursuit. The driver drove through some residents’ yards and eventually exited the still moving vehicle and the Patrol Sergeant was forced to use his squad car to prevent the unoccupied vehicle from striking a residence. The investigation has revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a rural Brown County residence. A suspect has been identified but his name will not be released until formal charges have been filed. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says if you have suffered any property damage in relation to this incident, you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 507-931-1570.
LAFAYETTE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy