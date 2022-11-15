Read full article on original website
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska
A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
Man shot twice in suspected road-rage incident on Highway 61
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a suspected road-rage incident resulted in a man getting shot Saturday night on Highway 61 in St. Paul.The St. Paul Police Department says a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when shots were fired into his vehicle, striking him twice.The victim abandoned his vehicle and was picked up by a relative and brought to Regions Hospital and is expected to be okay.No arrests have been made.SPPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 651-291-1111.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
fox9.com
Early Friday Dinkytown crash leaves one dead at busy intersection
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash involving two vehicles at a busy intersection in Dinkytown left one woman dead early Friday morning. Minneapolis Police responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Avenue SE. Upon arrival, officers found two...
Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 52 snarls traffic during Tuesday evening commute
UPDATE: 11/16 (6:41 a.m.) – A Mankato man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 p.m.. a 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the median shoulder of Hwy 52 southbound at Civic Center Dr., when a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Hwy 52 struck the Ford.
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota road traffic victims remembered for being more than just a statistic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vision Zero held an event to commemorate those who lost loved ones in traffic fatalities. The World Day of Remembrance honors and memorializes those who have died. At the State Capitol, chairs remained empty to honor those who have passed. One of the vacant seats represented...
2 arrested, 1 suspect still at-large in teen's killing in Plymouth
Two men have been arrested and one suspect remains at-large in connection with Monday's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Albertville boy in Plymouth. The Plymouth Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Golden Valley man in connection with the murder of Yaseen Johnson, a student at Rogers High School.
True or False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Wanted Minnesota Man Attempts Deal With Police Over Kids Christmas Presents
There was an unusually heavy police presence in the city of North Branch Minnesota on Sunday, so the department took to its Facebook page to explain they were looking for a resident with multiple warrants. The man they were looking for is 38-year-old Jacob Tibbetts. Tibbets was wanted in Chisago...
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
newsdakota.com
Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
fox9.com
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
kduz.com
Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson
A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
Minnesota Woman Dies Following Fatal Two-Car Crash with Deer
A 58-year-old Minnesota woman died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with a deer on Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the rural Austin area of the state. Tragically, a vehicle struck a deer, and it flew into the windshield...
knuj.net
NICOLLET COUNTY INVESTIGATING LAFAYETTE INCIDENT
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on November 2nd in Lafayette. A Nicollet County Patrol Sergeant located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver accelerated and led the patrol sergeant on a short pursuit. The driver drove through some residents’ yards and eventually exited the still moving vehicle and the Patrol Sergeant was forced to use his squad car to prevent the unoccupied vehicle from striking a residence. The investigation has revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a rural Brown County residence. A suspect has been identified but his name will not be released until formal charges have been filed. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says if you have suffered any property damage in relation to this incident, you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 507-931-1570.
