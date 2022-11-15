“When you’re a celebrity, you can’t do that” $4.8 Billion worth NBA owner breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s fiasco

Read full article on original website
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets’ practice facility. Back at the building for the team’s morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race,” Irving said. “I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us and I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions, because there was a way I should have handled all this and as I look back and reflect when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted, that wasn’t my intent at all.”
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Heat-Cavs Game
Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Injuries have decimated Heat roster on trip. Why it’s hard to add outside reinforcement
The Miami Heat is in need of healthy players.
