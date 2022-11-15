Fort Lauderdale, Florida, November 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has named James Michael Allred to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales. Reporting to Splash Beverage Group President, Bill Meissner, Allred will become a key member of the Splash leadership team and be responsible for leading the sales organization, driving sales initiatives through Splash’s growing distribution network and building the size of our national retail-chain customer base.

