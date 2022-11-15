Read full article on original website
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar on November 21, 2022
Charlotte, North Carolina, November 17, 2022 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for Monday, November 21, 2022, at 5:00 PM EST.
Advisory Excellence Appoints Franco Alessio and STUDIO ALESSIO in Italy
London, UK, November 18, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Franco Alessio and STUDIO ALESSIO to our network. Franco has joined Advisory Excellence, as our exclusively recommended Accounting Services expert in Italy. Advisory Excellence is an international network. With over 1500 members around the...
Splash Beverage Group Names Industry Veteran James Allred to Head Sales & Distribution
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, November 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has named James Michael Allred to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales. Reporting to Splash Beverage Group President, Bill Meissner, Allred will become a key member of the Splash leadership team and be responsible for leading the sales organization, driving sales initiatives through Splash’s growing distribution network and building the size of our national retail-chain customer base.
