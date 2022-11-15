Read full article on original website
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
Check For Invasive Pests On Out-Of-State Christmas Trees And Decor
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding consumers to check for invasive pests before purchasing live out-of-state Christmas trees and holiday décor. In previous years, plant health inspectors have intercepted cut trees and décor infested with invasive pests coming into Wisconsin from other states....
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Urging Individuals to Get Vaccinated this Holiday Season
With respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, and RSV circulating at high levels nationwide, the 2022-2023 respiratory season has the potential to be severe, especially for young children and older adults. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has issued an alert to Wisconsin health care providers and urges everyone...
Nebraska Judge Orders Wisconsin Company to Comply With Federal Investigation After Allegedly Using Child Labor
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which...
With Heating Costs on the Rise, Wisconsin Counties Already Receiving Calls for Heating Assistance
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating...
Report Finds Record Support for Local Tax Increase Referenda
(Bob Hague, WRN) A new study indicates local voters are supportive of referendums to raise their taxes. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found cities and counties held more votes to raise property taxes than in any previous year. With local governments facing budget challenges, Researcher Ari Brown expects the trend to continue.
Thanksgiving Meal Will Cost More This Year
If the portions Aunt Sally serves look a little skimpier than usual this Thanksgiving, blame inflation (and maybe bird flu). The average cost of a typical Thanksgiving meal is up 20% from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s yearly survey. It’s on track to be the costliest turkey dinner since the survey started 37 years ago. According to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, a traditional holiday meal for a family of ten will total around $74.54, which is an increase of $3.05 over last year's average.
