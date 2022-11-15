If the portions Aunt Sally serves look a little skimpier than usual this Thanksgiving, blame inflation (and maybe bird flu). The average cost of a typical Thanksgiving meal is up 20% from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s yearly survey. It’s on track to be the costliest turkey dinner since the survey started 37 years ago. According to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, a traditional holiday meal for a family of ten will total around $74.54, which is an increase of $3.05 over last year's average.

