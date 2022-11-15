ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Limitless Production Group LLC

Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Early Friday Dinkytown crash leaves one dead at busy intersection

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash involving two vehicles at a busy intersection in Dinkytown left one woman dead early Friday morning. Minneapolis Police responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Avenue SE. Upon arrival, officers found two...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
KASSON, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 52 snarls traffic during Tuesday evening commute

UPDATE: 11/16 (6:41 a.m.) – A Mankato man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 p.m.. a 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the median shoulder of Hwy 52 southbound at Civic Center Dr., when a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Hwy 52 struck the Ford.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kduz.com

Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson

A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
HUTCHINSON, MN
knuj.net

NICOLLET COUNTY INVESTIGATING LAFAYETTE INCIDENT

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on November 2nd in Lafayette. A Nicollet County Patrol Sergeant located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver accelerated and led the patrol sergeant on a short pursuit. The driver drove through some residents’ yards and eventually exited the still moving vehicle and the Patrol Sergeant was forced to use his squad car to prevent the unoccupied vehicle from striking a residence. The investigation has revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a rural Brown County residence. A suspect has been identified but his name will not be released until formal charges have been filed. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says if you have suffered any property damage in relation to this incident, you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 507-931-1570.
LAFAYETTE, MN
lptv.org

Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man

A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
CENTERVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate shooting that injured man in Jordan neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.Police say officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Avenue North just before 3 p.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.The victim is said to have driven himself to an area hospital for treatment. He's expected to survive.Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
OWATONNA, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy