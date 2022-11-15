Good Gaming Inc. To Launch MicroBuddies™ Swarm Defense To Expand Cross Platform Integration For MicroBuddies™ World Experience in Roblox

FAIRFAX, VA, November 17, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, today announces the acquisition of LotusUSA, Inc, the leading specialist resourcing consultancy focused solely on the supply of Equipment and Junior-mid-senior level professionals across US Government and Federal Agencies in the areas of Information Technology and Healthcare which is one of the areas of focus for Futuris Company.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO