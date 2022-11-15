Good Gaming Inc. To Launch MicroBuddies™ Swarm Defense To Expand Cross Platform Integration For MicroBuddies™ World Experience in Roblox

Read full article on original website
Futuris Company Announces the Acquisition of LotusUSA, Inc.
FAIRFAX, VA, November 17, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, today announces the acquisition of LotusUSA, Inc, the leading specialist resourcing consultancy focused solely on the supply of Equipment and Junior-mid-senior level professionals across US Government and Federal Agencies in the areas of Information Technology and Healthcare which is one of the areas of focus for Futuris Company.
Splash Beverage Group Names Industry Veteran James Allred to Head Sales & Distribution
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, November 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has named James Michael Allred to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales. Reporting to Splash Beverage Group President, Bill Meissner, Allred will become a key member of the Splash leadership team and be responsible for leading the sales organization, driving sales initiatives through Splash’s growing distribution network and building the size of our national retail-chain customer base.
