A recap of the books we’ve spotlighted in the past few days. The Old Place: A Novel by Bobby Finger (G.P. Putnam’s Sons). Reviewed by Carr Harkrader. “More widely read than haikus but written with the same degree of provocative conciseness, obituaries are the lifeblood of hometown papers, and The Old Place, the debut novel from journalist/podcaster Bobby Finger, is nothing if not aware of small-town mores. If you don’t appreciate discussions of potato salad recipes, emotional breakdowns in the Cracker Barrel by the highway offramp, or the social implications of installing an inground pool, this book may not be for you. But if you get a tingle from phrases like ‘traumatic mayonnaise-based memory’? Pour a glass of Yellow Tail and settle in.”

1 DAY AGO