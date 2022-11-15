Read full article on original website
What Every Minnesotan Should Have In Their Car This Winter
Or any Winter, for that matter. Hopefully, it never happens to you. Out on the road on a cold Winter day or night and you get stuck, run out of gas or your car just quits. Most times someone will be around to help you out. But that isn't a...
10 Sustainable Holiday Tips That Can Save You Money And Help The Planet
Aren't we all sick of giving each other body lotion and Dollar Store stocking stuffers?
Missed Connections! Are You “The One” From Super One In Baxter?
Time to roll the dice and see if we can't help someone find that special someone. It's time for a missed connection from Craigslist, with this one happening in Baxter, at the Super One. The missed connection post was written just 4 days ago, so there is a chance this...
4 Useful DIY Vehicle Winter Tricks, Minnesotans May, Or May Not Know!
This is the first winter in many, many that I don't have a garage to put my vehicle in to keep the snow and ice off of it. Not because I don't want a garage, I just happen to be on a waiting list to get one at the apartments where I live (please let one open up soon, PLEASE)!
Mall of America Introduces a Diverse Santa Visit for this Year
Welcome to a case of "pick your Santa" at the Mall of America if you plan to bring your kids to visit Santa ahead of the Christmas holiday. Normally there has been one Santa that everyone gets to see, put in their requests for their Christmas wishes and then move on. The Mall of America decided to change things up a bit this year. There will actually be six different Santas to choose from. You need to schedule your visit ahead of time with the appropriate Santa for your kids.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.
