Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, testifies that Harvey Weinstein raped her

Henry County Daily Herald
Man who stole plane and threatened to crash into a Walmart dies in federal custody
Cory Patterson, the Mississippi man charged with stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a Walmart in September, died Monday while in federal custody, according to his attorney, Tony Farese and information from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Patterson, 29, was at Federal Detention Center Miami in Florida...
Virginia AG will begin an external review of the UVA shooting as investigation continues to unfold
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will begin an external review of the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia as new details about the suspect's attempted gun purchases emerge almost a week after three football players were killed and two others were wounded. Miyares announced his review Thursday at the...
Arizona will now give undocumented students in-state tuition rates. Here's why that matters
Arizona once boasted one of the most stringent policies barring access to higher education for undocumented students. But a recent shift in the state could signal changing perceptions of undocumented youth. This week, Arizona voters narrowly passed Proposition 308, which allows undocumented students both access to in-state tuition rates and...
A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall that could damage infrastructure
Thursday's heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage. "The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and paralyze the hardest-hit...
Miss Georgia USA 2023 pageant to kickoff in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Miss USA Organization, a globally-recognized pageant platform that celebrates the beauty of women across cultures, is back again at a Henry County venue this weekend. On Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 the Miss Georgia USA and Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant will bring contestants...
