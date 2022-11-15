Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon on Jordan Davis' recovery

Dr. John Minnich, MD (pronounced Min-Nick) is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon with Upper Bucks Orthopedics at Grand View Health. Dr. Minnich sees patients in Sellersville, Harleysville and Colmar, Pa.

Minnich joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday to discuss the high ankle sprain of Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Dr. Minnich specializes in arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, knee procedures and minimally invasive shoulder reconstruction.

Dr. Minnich is also the team physicians for North Penn, Souderton and Pennridge High Schools.

He also served in the US Navy as an orthopedic surgeon and was deployed to Kuwait during Operation Enduring Freedom.

For more information about Dr. Minnich go to gvh.org