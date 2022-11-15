ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersville, PA

Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon on Jordan Davis' recovery

By Angelo Cataldi And The Morning Team
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QBnh_0jBRmJwH00

Dr. John Minnich, MD (pronounced Min-Nick) is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon with Upper Bucks Orthopedics at Grand View Health. Dr. Minnich sees patients in Sellersville, Harleysville and Colmar, Pa.

Minnich joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday to discuss the high ankle sprain of Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Dr. Minnich specializes in arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, knee procedures and minimally invasive shoulder reconstruction.

Dr. Minnich is also the team physicians for North Penn, Souderton and Pennridge High Schools.

He also served in the US Navy as an orthopedic surgeon and was deployed to Kuwait during Operation Enduring Freedom.

For more information about Dr. Minnich go to gvh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
glensidelocal.com

Stephen Konz, Upper Dublin sophomore, fatally struck by car

Stephen Konz, a 16-year-old sophomore student at Upper Dublin High School, passed away yesterday morning after being struck by a car while jogging Wednesday night at approximately 5:30pm. Upper Dublin High School’s Superintendent Steven Yanni addressed Stephen’s passing in a Youtube message, and principal Bob Schultz offered this message on...
DUBLIN, PA
CBS Philly

Coaching change can't slow Garnet Valley's football dominance

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) -- Garnet Valley is one of the most successful high school programs in the Philadelphia area over the past 20 years, so it shouldn't surprise anyone the Jaguars are off to an 11-0 start after an overtime win against Spring-Ford last week.What is a surprise, though, is the Jaguars have done it with a new head coach."I would say it was a smooth transition strictly because of the senior class," head coach Eric Van Wyk said. "They bought into everything I expressed to them. It could have gone one way or the other, but these guys completely...
GLEN MILLS, PA
aroundambler.com

Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz died after being struck by a vehicle

Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz was struck and hit by a vehicle earlier this week while running and passed away. Upper Dublin School District Superintendent Steven Yanni announced Konz’s passing in a video message and offered condolences to Konz’s family. He also detailed how students could receive support from the district in dealing with the tragedy. Konz was 16 years old.
DUBLIN, PA
quovadisnewspaper.com

While Philly Sports Complex Appeals, Some Blight Repels

It was around 6 a.m. when the instant ringing of my alarm went off. It did not matter at all; I had baggy eyes for the entire night. I was in my bed, already dressed, waiting to leave. Suddenly, echoes bounced off the walls. My family was ready to leave. I stepped outside to the clear skies and approached my dad’s car. With Thanksgiving being the next day, the family and I had a quick prayer to be sure we made it to our destination safely. After we finished, the engine started rumbling, and we were on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ShopRite magnate Jeff Brown announces run for Philly mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another Democratic candidate has thrown their hat into the ring in the race to become Philadelphia's next mayor. On Wednesday, grocery store owner Jeff Brown held a press conference to announce that he is joining the 2023 mayoral race. Brown has no government experience, but has strong ties to the city as the owner of more than a dozen ShopRite stores in the Philadelphia area. Brown says he chose to run for mayor to help improve the city and help make it safer.Brown's decision to run comes one day after former Philadelphia city councilmember Allan Domb, also a Democrat, kicked off his campaign in Callowhill.Domb, a real estate investor, served on city council for six years. He resigned in August to consider a run for mayor.Domb says he finalized his decision after hearing from residents who told him they don't feel safe in the city. Brown and Domb join a field of candidates vying for Philadelphia's top job.Former city councilmembers Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez and Derek Green resigned from their council positions to launch their campaigns, along with former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

CITY OF PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES OVER $6 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY FUNDS FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S REPORTING LEGISLATION

(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, November 17, 2022 – This week, the City of Philadelphia received $6,035,842.55 in unclaimed property funds due to the City. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Pizza Shops in Pennsylvania

Located in the Historic Italian Market in Philadelphia, Angelo's Pizza Shop serves an extensive menu of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, and other Italian specialties. This is one of the best pizza places in Philadelphia and one of the most popular. You can order your pizza by the slice or the whole pie, and you can make your own pizzas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Best Pie Shops In Philadelphia Region

Apple, pumpkin, pecan or coconut cream, most American families are sporting pie on their Thanksgiving tables. No time for baking? Here are some of the best places to purchase pies in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia. Sweet T's Bakery and Snack Shop. Little Susie's Coffee & Pie. The Bakeshop on 20th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy