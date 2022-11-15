Developer of South Lake Avenue Project Again Loses Appeal to Move Forward, This Time On Unanimous Council Vote

Read full article on original website
Related
Voiceof San Diego
City Council Backs $175M Borrowing Plan Following Ash Settlement
This post originally appeared in the Nov. 16 Morning Report. Click here to subscribe to the free daily newsletter. A City Council majority on Tuesday signed off on plans for the city to issue up to $175 million in bonds in part to backfill money moves tied to the city’s 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza settlement.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
It’s getting real: Lightfoot introduces the RLE transit TIF to the City Council
A few days ago I wrote about why all Chicagoans, especially transit advocates, should support the proposed transit tax-increment financing district that would raise a projected $959 million to help pay for the $3.6 billion South Red Line extension. The route would run 5.6 miles from the 95th-Dan Ryan station in Roseland to 130th Street in Altgeld Gardens, through predominantly African-American areas, where people have been asking for ‘L’ service since the 1970s. It’s projected to cut 30 minutes off the one-way transit commute time from 130th Street to the Loop.
Comments / 0