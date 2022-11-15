City Council Approves Reallocation of $1.4M Home Funds for Transitional Aged Youth and Senior Housing Projects in Pasadena

Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Delano Yarbrough: Why are Some Residents in District 3 Meeting?
The meetings are not and have not been in support of or against any of the three candidates that applied to fill the once vacant District 3 Council position. Residents are concerned about the long-term dangers inherent if the process used in the recent appointment to fill the vacant District 3 vacancy goes unnoticed and is accepted:
pasadenanow.com
Board of Zoning Appeals Gives Crown City Billiards & Lounge More Time to Address Noise, Loitering Concerns
During its meeting on Thursday, Pasadena’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved a continuance on the appeal of Crown City Billiards & Lounge, formerly known as Jerry’s Family Billiards, to overturn a Zoning Administrator’s earlier decision that limits its operations until 10 p.m. versus 1 a.m. The consensus...
pasadenanow.com
Measure H Rent Control Organizers Preparing For Next Steps
An organizer on Measure H told Pasadena Now that although it feels good to see the initiative pass, there is still work to be done. “The ball is in the City’s court so to speak,” Ryan Bell said Wednesday. “I think various members of the campaign could have meetings with the City Manager, but I am just guessing.”
NBC Los Angeles
Metro is Increasing Its Rates, and Will Hold a Public Hearing
Commutes for some Los Angeles County residents could become more expensive due to Metro fare changes. The changes include the basic fee, which is currently $1.75. Rides could cost $2 and transfer tickets would no longer be free. The 1, 7 and 30 day passes would be eliminated. “This is...
pasadenanow.com
All LA County Departments Must Now Track Gender Equity
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
Rex Richardson to become Long Beach's 1st Black mayor as opponent concedes race
Rex Richardson will be the first Black mayor of Long Beach, with Councilwoman Suzie Price conceding the race on Tuesday.
foxla.com
No more water, power shutoffs by LADWP for low-income LA residents who can't pay utility bills
LOS ANGELES - Low-income residents in Los Angeles who are unable to pay their utility bills will no longer have to worry about having their water or electricity shut off as a result. A new motion adopted Nov. 8 by the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners now...
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
pasadenanow.com
Measure H Rent Control Supporters Declare Victory
Supporters of Pasadena’s rent control initiative Measure H declared victory Tuesday night after the day’s voting update reached 52.11% in favor of the measure and 47.89% against it. A majority of votes had been counted. A massive victory for renters, the campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants...
pasadenanow.com
Santa Claus Expected to Join Mayor Gordo at Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Friday, Dec. 2
Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo will light the City’s tree at the Mayor’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. Mayor Gordo is scheduled to flip the switch to light the...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail
The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Student Creates Company to Limit Crop Waste
While the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference has opened a dedicated platform called the Children and Youth Pavilion so children can have an active seat at the table, a senior at the Polytechnic School in Pasadena is proving that plenty of climate activism is happening right here in Southern California.
pasadenanow.com
Do You Know The Fenyes Legacy in Pasadena?
The Pasadena Museum of History (PMH) is leading an exclusive 90-minute spotlight tour inside the 1906 Fenyes Mansion on Sunday, Nov. 20, which includes the “Starting Anew” exhibition that takes advantage of materials temporarily on display to present a specialized, in-depth overview of the lives and accomplishments of Museum benefactors Eva and Adalbert Fenyes.
Laist.com
Judge Tells LA County To Come Up With Better Settlement In Homelessness Case
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
thedowneypatriot.com
With ridership down, Downey could consider eliminating bus service
DOWNEY — The Downey Link’s days may be numbered, as at least two council members have signaled interest in doing away with the public transportation service. At the city council meeting last Thursday, Councilman Mario Trujillo said that he would like the council “to consider eliminating the Downey Link” come budget talks next year.
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
spectrumnews1.com
Measure ULA supporters declare victory, 'mansion tax' poised to pass
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the "mansion tax," declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that...
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster School District plans free coat giveaway, this weekend
LANCASTER — Families who need to prepare for the cold winter months can get a free coat at the Lancaster School District’s free family event, this Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave. Other giveaway items include diapers, groceries and flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
