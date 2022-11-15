Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend preview
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, November 18th. -Saturday morning might bring some traffic congestion in the early going of the two turkey-giveaway events that will be happening – 9 am start for the Eastridge Church event (39th/Oregon), 10 am start for the drive-up event at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes
More sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Wednesday’s high was 51, one degree below normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Holiday bazaar at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction
For the next few weekends, we are in the heart of holiday bazaar season, with opportunities to buy handmade creations both seasonal and timeless. The first event to open today is at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction (40th/Edmunds). This one draws crafters from around the region. It’ll be open...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Terminal 5 shore power may still be months away
New estimate for shore-power use to start at Terminal 5 in West Seattle: Early next year. We’ve been reporting on the problems getting the modernized terminal’s new feature activated, so that many of the cargo ships using T-5 won’t have to burn fuel running their generators while in port. First, it was a subject of labor negotiations. Then once those were worked out, the Northwest Seaport Alliance – which oversees cargo terminals in Seattle and Tacoma – said a technical problem surfaced. They were still figuring out how to solve that problem at the time of our most recent report earlier this month. We followed up again this week; NWSA spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh told WSB that they’ve made progress: “The project team, alongside the terminal operator and ocean carrier, has identified a solution for the shore power plug-in configuration and will be installing and testing the shore power capability in December.” But, she says, that’s not expected to lead to operational use before January: “It is anticipated that the use of the shore power system is expected to begin in Q1 2023.” By that time T-1 will have been open a year.
westseattleblog.com
PUMP-STATION PROJECT: Alki lane closure ahead
(Seattle Public Utilities photo) Four months into the waterfront Alki Pump Station 38 project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW, Seattle Public Utilities has provided a progress report. So far its contractor has:. -Completed the demolition of old equipment and structural elements inside of the pump station. -Began...
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELP: West Seattle Food Bank’s turkeys-and-more distribution at SSC
10:59 AM: Until 1 pm, the West Seattle Food Bank is offering turkeys and boxes of other food to drive-up/ride-up visitors in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Here’s what’s in the boxes:. If you can’t get to either of today’s...
westseattleblog.com
Community meetings about crime, Alki Point Healthy Street, Terminal 5, more for your West Seattle Thursday
(Photo by David Hutchinson – seal pup recently protected by Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. LIVE AT EASY STREET: The Mysterines perform in-store at 6 pm. Free, all ages....
westseattleblog.com
Woman hit by driver, in critical condition
Seattle Fire says a 75-year-old woman hit by a driver near the Junction 7-11 was in critical condition when medics took her to the hospital. We don’t know anything about the collision beyond that it happened around 9:45 am and was dispatched as “vehicle versus pedestrian – severe impact,” as police had cleared the scene by the time we heard about it (thanks to Ryan for the tip) and went there. Archived emergency-radio audio did not yield any further details aside from the first SFD unit telling others that though the dispatch was to an Edmunds address, the scene was on Erskine. We’re attempting to find out more from police but might not be able to get followup information until Monday.
westseattleblog.com
Saving for a non-rainy day: Puget Ridge Edible Park seeks your support for ‘future of farming’
(2020 WSB photo, Puget Ridge Edible Park) Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) is an ongoing neighborhood collaboration and demonstration of what could be achieved in many more neighborhoods – a step toward true community sustainability by growing food. The project is already supported by many volunteer hours. Now it’s time to seek monetary donations too – with a specific goal: Catching more rainwater to use during the dry season. Longtime sustainability advocate Stu Hennessey explains:
westseattleblog.com
Turkey giveaways, holiday bazaars, more for your West Seattle Saturday
With Thanksgiving approaching, this is the first weekend of the holiday season, so we’re starting this preview of today/tonight with events from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:. TURKEY GIVEAWAY AT EASTRIDGE CHURCH: 9 am-noon, the church at 39th/Oregon is giving away hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries....
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: ‘Caramel crow’ at Alki
The photo and report are from Timothy Pollin, the new Senior Gardener for Seattle Parks‘ Southwest District:. I have seen a very interesting brown crow at Alki Beach a few times now. I thought it would be fun for the bird enthusiasts out there. In his email to us,...
westseattleblog.com
Cats, coffee, donuts, theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Another late look at autumn leaves – Lincoln Park photo by Gary Pro) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. ENJOY A BEVERAGE, HELP STUDENTS: All day at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) – open until...
westseattleblog.com
Arrowhead Gardens holiday bazaar spotlights handmade creations to wear, display, eat
If you just make it to one bazaar this holiday season – consider heading to Arrowhead Gardens in southeast West Seattle (9200 2nd SW) before 3 pm, to browse/shop rooms full of handmade creations, mostly by AG residents, like Dolores (above) and Linda (below). Linda’s jars contain not only...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Alki power outage
3:32 PM: Thanks for the tip. 14 Seattle City Light customers near 57th/Alki have been out of power for going on an hour now. The outage map does not yet indicate a cause; we’re asking SCL. 5:04 PM: No reply from SCL yet but the map now attributes the...
westseattleblog.com
MISSING: Have you seen Ebrima? – FOUND
5:35 PM: He’s been found and is safe. See comments. 11:47 AM: Seattle Police have just sent out an alert for this missing man:. Police say Ebrima “walked away from his residence in West Seattle on Thursday at approximately 3:30 pm but he has Alzheimer’s and is unable to find his way home without assistance. Ebrima is very tall – 6’7” – and he should be easy to spot.” Call 911 if you see him.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 days until 2 turkey giveaways
Reminders from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: If you need some help with affording Thanksgiving dinner, you have two options in West Seattle this Saturday (November 19) for getting a free turkey and bag/box of groceries:. (WSB file photo) EASTRIDGE CHURCH, 9 AM-NOON: This year the church at 39th/Oregon...
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Questions, answers, updates as community members and police talked face-to-face at West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting
For the first time in more than two and a half years, tonight the Southwest Precinct meeting room was filled with community members there to hear from and talk with local police. This was technically the return of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council, but for several years the council...
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELP: Eastridge Church’s 2022 turkey giveaway
At 39th/Oregon this morning, Eastridge Church volunteers are continuing the church’s longstanding tradition of giving away turkeys and bags of groceries before Thanksgiving. This year, it’s back to walk-up after they switched to drive-up during the height of the pandemic. Bags of food are given along with the turkeys:
westseattleblog.com
GIVE LOCAL: Early-order deal for Delridge Grocery Co-op’s 2022 Holiday Gift Basket
(Photo courtesy Delridge Grocery Co-op TheDelridge Grocery Co-op is now taking orders for this year’s gift basket – a gift idea that’s not only tasty for the recipient, it also does good for the DGC. Here’s the announcement:. The Delridge Grocery Co-op is celebrating small businesses...
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELP: Winter-clothing donation drive @ Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency
If you are able to give during this holiday season, the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide includes a list of donation drives. The newest addition is this year’s drive at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (longtime WSB sponsor), collecting items to help people stay warm. Here’s the announcement:
