TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend preview

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, November 18th. -Saturday morning might bring some traffic congestion in the early going of the two turkey-giveaway events that will be happening – 9 am start for the Eastridge Church event (39th/Oregon), 10 am start for the drive-up event at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

More sunshine today, with a high around 50. (Wednesday’s high was 51, one degree below normal for that date.) –Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule (still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday...
FOLLOWUP: Terminal 5 shore power may still be months away

New estimate for shore-power use to start at Terminal 5 in West Seattle: Early next year. We’ve been reporting on the problems getting the modernized terminal’s new feature activated, so that many of the cargo ships using T-5 won’t have to burn fuel running their generators while in port. First, it was a subject of labor negotiations. Then once those were worked out, the Northwest Seaport Alliance – which oversees cargo terminals in Seattle and Tacoma – said a technical problem surfaced. They were still figuring out how to solve that problem at the time of our most recent report earlier this month. We followed up again this week; NWSA spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh told WSB that they’ve made progress: “The project team, alongside the terminal operator and ocean carrier, has identified a solution for the shore power plug-in configuration and will be installing and testing the shore power capability in December.” But, she says, that’s not expected to lead to operational use before January: “It is anticipated that the use of the shore power system is expected to begin in Q1 2023.” By that time T-1 will have been open a year.
PUMP-STATION PROJECT: Alki lane closure ahead

(Seattle Public Utilities photo) Four months into the waterfront Alki Pump Station 38 project in the 1400 block of Alki Avenue SW, Seattle Public Utilities has provided a progress report. So far its contractor has:. -Completed the demolition of old equipment and structural elements inside of the pump station. -Began...
Woman hit by driver, in critical condition

Seattle Fire says a 75-year-old woman hit by a driver near the Junction 7-11 was in critical condition when medics took her to the hospital. We don’t know anything about the collision beyond that it happened around 9:45 am and was dispatched as “vehicle versus pedestrian – severe impact,” as police had cleared the scene by the time we heard about it (thanks to Ryan for the tip) and went there. Archived emergency-radio audio did not yield any further details aside from the first SFD unit telling others that though the dispatch was to an Edmunds address, the scene was on Erskine. We’re attempting to find out more from police but might not be able to get followup information until Monday.
Saving for a non-rainy day: Puget Ridge Edible Park seeks your support for ‘future of farming’

(2020 WSB photo, Puget Ridge Edible Park) Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) is an ongoing neighborhood collaboration and demonstration of what could be achieved in many more neighborhoods – a step toward true community sustainability by growing food. The project is already supported by many volunteer hours. Now it’s time to seek monetary donations too – with a specific goal: Catching more rainwater to use during the dry season. Longtime sustainability advocate Stu Hennessey explains:
Turkey giveaways, holiday bazaars, more for your West Seattle Saturday

With Thanksgiving approaching, this is the first weekend of the holiday season, so we’re starting this preview of today/tonight with events from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:. TURKEY GIVEAWAY AT EASTRIDGE CHURCH: 9 am-noon, the church at 39th/Oregon is giving away hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries....
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: ‘Caramel crow’ at Alki

The photo and report are from Timothy Pollin, the new Senior Gardener for Seattle Parks‘ Southwest District:. I have seen a very interesting brown crow at Alki Beach a few times now. I thought it would be fun for the bird enthusiasts out there. In his email to us,...
Cats, coffee, donuts, theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Another late look at autumn leaves – Lincoln Park photo by Gary Pro) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. ENJOY A BEVERAGE, HELP STUDENTS: All day at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) – open until...
UPDATE: Alki power outage

3:32 PM: Thanks for the tip. 14 Seattle City Light customers near 57th/Alki have been out of power for going on an hour now. The outage map does not yet indicate a cause; we’re asking SCL. 5:04 PM: No reply from SCL yet but the map now attributes the...
MISSING: Have you seen Ebrima? – FOUND

5:35 PM: He’s been found and is safe. See comments. 11:47 AM: Seattle Police have just sent out an alert for this missing man:. Police say Ebrima “walked away from his residence in West Seattle on Thursday at approximately 3:30 pm but he has Alzheimer’s and is unable to find his way home without assistance. Ebrima is very tall – 6’7” – and he should be easy to spot.” Call 911 if you see him.
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 days until 2 turkey giveaways

Reminders from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: If you need some help with affording Thanksgiving dinner, you have two options in West Seattle this Saturday (November 19) for getting a free turkey and bag/box of groceries:. (WSB file photo) EASTRIDGE CHURCH, 9 AM-NOON: This year the church at 39th/Oregon...
HOLIDAY HELP: Eastridge Church’s 2022 turkey giveaway

At 39th/Oregon this morning, Eastridge Church volunteers are continuing the church’s longstanding tradition of giving away turkeys and bags of groceries before Thanksgiving. This year, it’s back to walk-up after they switched to drive-up during the height of the pandemic. Bags of food are given along with the turkeys:
