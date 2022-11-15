ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Collegian

Penn State earns Hunger-Free Campus designation from Pa. Department of Education

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Education has recognized Penn State's University Park campus as a "Hunger-Free Campus." The Hunger-Free Campus initiative is intended to advance student food security efforts across the state. In addition to receiving the title of “Hunger-Free Campus,” the designation comes with the opportunity for universities to apply for a grant to continue addressing hunger on campus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Student marshal embraces honor he plans to share with family, future students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — On Penn State’s academic calendar it’s commencement but it’s a family reunion as well — especially for those who know Preston Shoemaker. Shoemaker, a senior journalism major, will represent the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications as its student marshal during commencement exercises Dec. 17 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

College of Health and Human Development recognizes 2022 faculty, staff awardees

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s College of Health and Human Development recognizes the recipients of its 2022 Faculty and Staff Awards. These awards honor those who show outstanding achievement in leadership, research and teaching initiatives. Carol Clark Ford Staff Achievement Award. Matthew Nolan, financial assistant in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Public relations students enjoy many opportunities for real-life experience

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Many Penn State public relations students are putting their classroom-learned skills to the real-world test — and helping promote local State College charities and traditions along the way — thanks to collaborations facilitated by faculty members. For example, students in a senior capstone...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona’s Ivyside Pride to perform 'Beautiful World'

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona’s Ivyside Pride choral group will offer its fall performance, "Beautiful World," on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. in the Wolf Kuhn Theatre of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. Ivyside Pride is directed...
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily Collegian

New deputy sheriffs grow together at Penn State-run academy

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The newest class of Pennsylvania deputy sheriffs will return to their home communities prepared to serve after graduating from the commonwealth’s Penn State-run training academy on Nov. 18. During the 19-week program, the diverse group of 39 cadets became “a family,” said class platoon...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy