WNEM
Police: Two men injured in shooting, one undergoing-surgery
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men. Officers responded to the scene on the 1600 block of S. Fayette on Nov. 18 at 3:10 p.m. Investigators said that officers found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both victims were...
WNEM
Family pleads for answers in Vietnam veteran’s homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Vietnam veteran was murdered and his widow asked the public in a press conference for help to find the person responsible. “He didn’t deserve to die this way. He was never violent. He never even owned a gun. He never committed a violent act against any other person,” his widow said.
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend in Eastpointe; self-defense suspected
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say they believe a 15-year-old boy pulled the trigger, killing his mother's boyfriend during a fight Wednesday in Eastpointe. Just before 10 p.m., the boy's mother called 911 and said her boyfriend had jumped on her at her home in the 18000 block of Holland Street.
WNEM
4 sentenced for trespassing, resisting police during protest at abortion clinic
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Four out of state residents who were found guilty by a jury of trespassing and resisting police during a protest at a Flint Township abortion clinic in 2019 have been sentenced. Matthew Connolly, 40, William Goodman, 53, Lauren Handy, 28, and Patrice Woodworth-Crandall, 58, were convicted...
Family of Detroit woman killed by police 'won't stop' fighting for justice
If Nicki Minaj was playing, Ki'Azia Miller was dancing. "She loved Nicki Minaj," Miller's little sister, Di'Azia Cruz, 23, said, smiling. "Anything she could get a little rhythm to, she was dancing. We used to have dance battles." Memories of Miller and her dance moves remind the family of who...
The Oakland Press
Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping
A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
21-year-old Saginaw man with mental illness missing for two weeks
SAGINAW, MI— 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby from Saginaw has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 5, and his family is asking for help. Cosby, who has also been known to go by the name of Rico Santana, was last seen by family after returning home from a self-admitted hospital stay for mental health challenges on Nov 3, his mother Kinyata Cosby said.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police find man shot to death in car at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found murdered inside of a car near 8 Mile and Greenfield. Police were called a little after 8 p.m. to the Citgo on 8 Mile, just south of Greenfield Road in the city of Detroit to a reported shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit suspect arrested after two women shot, standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police responded to a second standoff involving a gun on Thursday, this time where a suspect is accused of shooting two women on the city's west side. Police were able to talk down one standoff suspect after they said he shot and killed his neighbor...
Saginaw teen went to school, then confessed to killing stepsister while making TikTok videos
SAGINAW, MI — While police and civilians searched an East Side Saginaw neighborhood for a missing 10-year-old girl, her older stepbrother boarded a bus and went to school. Hours later, after the body of Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore was found in an overgrown lot near her stepfather’s home, her stepbrother confessed to killing her, according to police.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case
FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect with hammer smashes display cases at Oakland Mall while others fill backpacks with jewelry
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group filled their backpacks with jewelry Thursday during a smash-and-grab at Elias Diamonds at Oakland Mall. According to Troy police, five people entered the store around 6 p.m. One of the people used a hammer to smash showcases, while the four others filled backpacks with the merchandise.
Detroit police looking for tips in October murder, want to talk to person of interest Sekayi Pringle
Detroit police officials are asking for tips from the community as they search for Sekayi Pringle, a man they say is a person of interest in a murder last month.
Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Dollar General in Detroit
Police said the suspect walked into the Dollar General on 7 Mile near the Southfield Freeway (18600 block), carrying a garbage can. He loaded up the garbage bin with items, “brandished a weapon” and ran away with the stolen merchandise.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man uses Uber to rob bank, has driver wait to take him home
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Southfield man has been arrested for the robbery of a Huntington Bank and police said he took an Uber to and from the bank and asked the driver to wait as he held up the place. Jason Christmas, 42, was arrested by Southfield Police after...
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Muder in 2020 Slaying of Two Women
A Saginaw man may spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing two women. The incident took place March 14, 2020 at a home on Gallagher Street. 57-year-old Jerome Rogers entered the home and shot 72-year-old Hortense Williams and her 48-year-old daughter, Teresa Allen to death. He also shot two other people, a man and a woman, though they both survived.
Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
WNEM
Former Flint fire chief recalls last moments before termination
