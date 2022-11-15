ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Police: Two men injured in shooting, one undergoing-surgery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men. Officers responded to the scene on the 1600 block of S. Fayette on Nov. 18 at 3:10 p.m. Investigators said that officers found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both victims were...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Family pleads for answers in Vietnam veteran’s homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Vietnam veteran was murdered and his widow asked the public in a press conference for help to find the person responsible. “He didn’t deserve to die this way. He was never violent. He never even owned a gun. He never committed a violent act against any other person,” his widow said.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

4 sentenced for trespassing, resisting police during protest at abortion clinic

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Four out of state residents who were found guilty by a jury of trespassing and resisting police during a protest at a Flint Township abortion clinic in 2019 have been sentenced. Matthew Connolly, 40, William Goodman, 53, Lauren Handy, 28, and Patrice Woodworth-Crandall, 58, were convicted...
The Oakland Press

Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping

A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
FERNDALE, MI
MLive

Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting

SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

21-year-old Saginaw man with mental illness missing for two weeks

SAGINAW, MI— 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby from Saginaw has been missing since Saturday, Nov. 5, and his family is asking for help. Cosby, who has also been known to go by the name of Rico Santana, was last seen by family after returning home from a self-admitted hospital stay for mental health challenges on Nov 3, his mother Kinyata Cosby said.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Police find man shot to death in car at gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found murdered inside of a car near 8 Mile and Greenfield. Police were called a little after 8 p.m. to the Citgo on 8 Mile, just south of Greenfield Road in the city of Detroit to a reported shooting.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit suspect arrested after two women shot, standoff

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police responded to a second standoff involving a gun on Thursday, this time where a suspect is accused of shooting two women on the city's west side. Police were able to talk down one standoff suspect after they said he shot and killed his neighbor...
DETROIT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage

State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
CLIO, MI
MLive

Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case

FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Muder in 2020 Slaying of Two Women

A Saginaw man may spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing two women. The incident took place March 14, 2020 at a home on Gallagher Street. 57-year-old Jerome Rogers entered the home and shot 72-year-old Hortense Williams and her 48-year-old daughter, Teresa Allen to death. He also shot two other people, a man and a woman, though they both survived.
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Former Flint fire chief recalls last moments before termination

FLINT, MI

