CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner who interrupted them Thursday morning when they tried to steal a car from a driveway in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.Police said two people were trying to steal a car in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue, when a homeowner walking his dog interrupted them.The pair opened fire on the homeowner before fleeing in an unknown vehicle, according to police.The victim's wife said she woke up to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots, and saw her husband running into the house with blood all over his face.She said her...

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO