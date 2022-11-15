ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage

Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting

Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired during attempted car theft in Mount Prospect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner who interrupted them Thursday morning when they tried to steal a car from a driveway in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.Police said two people were trying to steal a car in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue, when a homeowner walking his dog interrupted them.The pair opened fire on the homeowner before fleeing in an unknown vehicle, according to police.The victim's wife said she woke up to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots, and saw her husband running into the house with blood all over his face.She said her...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WGNtv.com

Man shot in vehicle at North Side gas station

CHICAGO — A man was shot Thursday night while in a vehicle at a North Side gas station. Just after 5:50 p.m., police responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of West Peterson on the report of a shooting. Police said a 32-year-old man was in his...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS

Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
HODGKINS, IL
CBS Chicago

Police invesitgate after four cars set on fire in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Four cars were set on fire in Joliet and now police investigating what happened.Detectives believe someone may have used gas to set the fires Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.The fires happened at Oneill and Marion, Reed and Marion, Marion and Park, and Jefferson and Wheeler.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy