Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Related
Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say
A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Plato Township after authorities say he tried passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
22-year-old man killed after passing in no passing zone, head-on crash in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old man from Elgin was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Kane County after passing in a no passing zone, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. near Plank Road and Marshall Road in unincorporated Plato...
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
cwbchicago.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage
Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man charged with killing 2 men in South Loop shooting
Chicago — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two men in a South Loop shooting on September 10, according to Chicago police. Andre Nelson, 56, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will appear for a bail hearing early this afternoon. More details will be...
cwbchicago.com
DUI driver gets 2 years for critically injuring motorcyclist in North Center crash
Chicago — A Lakeview man has been sentenced to two years in prison plus two years of probation for critically injuring a motorcyclist while driving under the influence in 2019. Frank Menendez, 56, was found guilty of aggravated DUI causing an accident with bodily injury, and failure to report...
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
Mount Prospect police: Shots fired at homeowner after interrupting attempted car theft
Two suspects attempting to steal a vehicle fired shots at a homeowner Thursday morning Mount Prospect police said.
Shots fired during attempted car theft in Mount Prospect
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner who interrupted them Thursday morning when they tried to steal a car from a driveway in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.Police said two people were trying to steal a car in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue, when a homeowner walking his dog interrupted them.The pair opened fire on the homeowner before fleeing in an unknown vehicle, according to police.The victim's wife said she woke up to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots, and saw her husband running into the house with blood all over his face.She said her...
Police investigating after partial skeletal human remains found in north suburbs
When officers arrived, it was confirmed the remains were human, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side call for more police patrols after several packages stolen
CHICAGO - Neighbors on Chicago's Northwest Side say more needs to be done about porch pirates stealing packages. Residents in Belmont Cragin say they have had several packages stolen in the last few weeks. They are now calling for more police patrols. According to a new survey by the Chamberlain...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
ABC7 Chicago
$10M Oak Lawn settlement approved after 2019 hit-and-run involving then-village manager
OAK LAWN, Ill. -- Oak Lawn has approved a $10 million settlement three years after the former village manager allegedly hit a man with his car, leaving him critically hurt, then fled the scene. Mark Berkshire was hospitalized for months after he was hit by Larry Deetjen's car in nearby...
cwbchicago.com
Armed crew commits 3 robberies, 2 carjackings in about an hour on north, northwest sides
Chicago — An armed group that traveled in two cars committed at least two carjackings and three robberies in about an hour Thursday morning across Chicago’s north and northwest sides. It’s the third night in a row that armed robbery sprees have popped up on the city’s North Side.
WGNtv.com
Man shot in vehicle at North Side gas station
CHICAGO — A man was shot Thursday night while in a vehicle at a North Side gas station. Just after 5:50 p.m., police responded to a gas station in the 2500 block of West Peterson on the report of a shooting. Police said a 32-year-old man was in his...
Niles police: Man arrested after showing handgun in front of school
NILES, Ill. — A man was arrested Thursday morning in Niles after he lifted his shirt up to show a handgun he had in front of a school, according to police. Officers were alerted to the man around 8:45 a.m. in front of Notre Dame College Prep, which is in the 7600 block of West […]
Chicago man charged with murder after allegedly shooting another in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man from Chicago's South Side is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Police say Calvin Mines was identified as the man who shot and killed another 40-year-old man in South Shore around 1 p.m. on Nov. 16. Mines and the victim were...
fox32chicago.com
Mailwoman suffers life-threatening injuries when vehicle strikes tree in McHenry County
HARVARD, Ill. - A United States Postal Service mailwoman was seriously injured Wednesday after her vehicle struck a tree in McHenry County. Around 3:51 p.m., members of the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 16400 block of McGuire Road in unincorporated Harvey for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS
Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
Police invesitgate after four cars set on fire in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Four cars were set on fire in Joliet and now police investigating what happened.Detectives believe someone may have used gas to set the fires Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.The fires happened at Oneill and Marion, Reed and Marion, Marion and Park, and Jefferson and Wheeler.
Comments / 0