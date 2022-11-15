ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lights Before Christmas Brightens Up Hospitalized Kids

Alpha Media, Impact Saginaw Area Credit Unions and Covenant Kids are working together to help make the holidays a little brighter for kids who are in the hospital. Lights Before Christmas aims to provide donated gifts to children who are hospitalized over the holidays. Every night at 7:00 P.M. from December 5 through 9 at the Covenant HealthCare parking lot at 1000 Houghton Avenue in Saginaw, people will gather to shine flashlights, glow foam tubes or anything that lights up towards the kids’ windows for two minutes. Free flashlights will be provided to the first 100 attendees each night by Impact Saginaw. A different musical act will be featured for entertainment, with cookies, hot chocolate and more.
Isabella County Road Commission prepares for more snow

Isabella Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County is under a winter weather advisory. Tony Casali, the Directing Manager at the Isabella County Road Commission, told TV5 how they are preparing for the snow heading their way. “We have everything ready to go. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t...
Bay County Police Agencies Giving to Families in Need for Christmas

Families in need in the Bay City area will get their Christmas wishes filled this year with a little help from police agencies. The Bay City Department of Public Safety is teaming up with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 103, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Township Police and Essexville Public Safety for its annual Presents & Patrol Cars Event. Officers will be filling patrol vehicles to give to families in need. Community memebers are asked to donate new unwraped toys, clothing for children and adults, household products, and hygiene items at police agencies.
Local Shelter Needs Diapers

A local domestic violence shelter is in desperate need of larger sized diapers and pull-ups. Alli Martinez with the Underground Railroad says they have enough newborn and infant diapers, but when it comes to bigger kids, they’re at critically low levels and in fact down to the last pack. She says it’s not uncommon to receive donations of diapers for smaller babies and children, but they need diapers in size 4 and 5, and pull-ups. She says oftentimes children may be toilet trained, but the trauma of going into a shelter, or foster care often necessitates going back into diapers or pull-ups for short periods of time.
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Roadwork Underway in Saginaw, City Asks for Patience

The city of Saginaw is working on a few roads Thirsday, November 17. West bound Williams between South Michigan and South Hamilton, plus north bound south Michigan between Stephens and Williams will each require a lane closure as city crews work on water line extensions in both locations from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. South Baum Street between Federal and Janes avenues will be completely closed until December 5 as crews repair a roof in the area.
Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details

SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
New construction in Flushing sparks controversy

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A plan to bring new apartments to a Genesee County Township is generating both excitement and disappointment. While some call the plans a good use of the land, many residents in Flushing Township don’t want to see the nearby trees torn down. The building...
LARA hosting fair in Saginaw to help residents open child care facilities

SAGINAW TWP, MI—Residents in the Saginaw area looking to open a child care facility can attend an upcoming fair aimed at arming them with the tools necessary to do so. The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), and Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB) will host the Child Care Access Fair at the Saginaw Intermediate School District Transitions Center at 3865 Fashion Square Blvd, in Saginaw Township.
Molasses Smokehouse and Bar

I have gotten a lot of window time lately. I spent another day driving but this time it wasn’t for work. It was for my daughter. L had her last individual figure skating competition of the season a couple of weeks ago in Midland. It has been a really, really long time since either J or I had been to Midland and we forgot just how far away it is.
$28M investment brings 300 jobs to Grand Blanc Twp.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More jobs are coming to mid-Michigan, Mara Technologies is opening a new facility in Grand Blanc Township. The move will create 300 jobs for now, with more planned in the future. “I wanted it here. And we know that the talented workforce is here. And we...
