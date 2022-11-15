Read full article on original website
Local Shelter Needs Diapers
A local domestic violence shelter is in desperate need of larger sized diapers and pull-ups. Alli Martinez with the Underground Railroad says they have enough newborn and infant diapers, but when it comes to bigger kids, they’re at critically low levels and in fact down to the last pack. She says it’s not uncommon to receive donations of diapers for smaller babies and children, but they need diapers in size 4 and 5, and pull-ups. She says oftentimes children may be toilet trained, but the trauma of going into a shelter, or foster care often necessitates going back into diapers or pull-ups for short periods of time.
Bay County Police Agencies Giving to Families in Need for Christmas
Families in need in the Bay City area will get their Christmas wishes filled this year with a little help from police agencies. The Bay City Department of Public Safety is teaming up with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 103, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Township Police and Essexville Public Safety for its annual Presents & Patrol Cars Event. Officers will be filling patrol vehicles to give to families in need. Community memebers are asked to donate new unwraped toys, clothing for children and adults, household products, and hygiene items at police agencies.
Flint Fire Chief Fired, Retired Fire Chief Stepping Into Interim Role
The city of Flint is looking for a new fire chief after Chief Raymond Barton was terminated from his position. The city has not provided a reason for Barton’s firing, though it has released a statement saying the change is to move the city forward. Retired fire chief Theron Wiggins has been appointed interim fire chief of the department until a permanent replacement for Barton can be found.
Roadwork Underway in Saginaw, City Asks for Patience
The city of Saginaw is working on a few roads Thirsday, November 17. West bound Williams between South Michigan and South Hamilton, plus north bound south Michigan between Stephens and Williams will each require a lane closure as city crews work on water line extensions in both locations from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. South Baum Street between Federal and Janes avenues will be completely closed until December 5 as crews repair a roof in the area.
Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses
The relatives of a family involved in a domestic shooting on Sunday are asking for help with funeral expenses for two people who died as a result. A GoFundMe account has been set up for 2-year-old Alonzo Alvarez who died Sunday when his father allegedly shot him, his brother and his mother multiple times before taking his own life. According to the website, an older child is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and the children’s mother is recovering from her wounds in another hospital.
Certain Intersections Attract More Crashes, According to Report
Between Saginaw and Genesee counties, two intersections have had the most crashes in 2021. Law firm Michigan Auto Law has compiled crash statistics based on state police reports and found the intersection of Bay and Tittabawassee roads had 40 crashes last year, more than any other intersection in Saginaw County. Crashes at Bay and Tittabawassee were down last year from 2019 and 2020, which saw 46 and 51 respectively.
Midland Police Officer Under Investigation for Drunk Driving
A Midland police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on drunk driving charges on November 30. Police say Officer Jason Gatrell was intoxicated the night of October 2 when he was driving in the area of Monroe and Sturgeon roads in Midland County, crashing his vehicle into a wooded area. Gatrell was off duty at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. State police conducting an investigation into the crash say Gatrell’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit in Michigan.
Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Muder in 2020 Slaying of Two Women
A Saginaw man may spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing two women. The incident took place March 14, 2020 at a home on Gallagher Street. 57-year-old Jerome Rogers entered the home and shot 72-year-old Hortense Williams and her 48-year-old daughter, Teresa Allen to death. He also shot two other people, a man and a woman, though they both survived.
Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges
A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
