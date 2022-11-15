Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Use the OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition wallpapers on any phone
OnePlus earlier this year launched a Genshin Impact Edition model of the 10T that came with special wallpapers and more. But you can’t get the device outside of China. This is not too different from the likes of ASUS’s Batman Edition ROG Phone 6 Pro. Or, for the time being, the recently released Diablo Immortal Edition ROG Phone 6.
Android Headlines
Here's proof that Galaxy S23 will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally
If you needed proof that Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series flagships will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally, here you go. The European version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has shown up on the popular benchmark website Geekbench running the new Qualcomm processor. The Geekbench listing in...
Android Headlines
Samsung has begun Galaxy S23 firmware development
Samsung has upped its preparations for the Galaxy S23 launch. Hardware developments have been going on for the past few months. We have come across multiple leaks and rumors that revealed the details about the cameras, batteries, and design of the upcoming Samsung flagships. Word is that the Korean firm has now begun firmware development for the phones.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship appears on FCC
The Motorola Moto X40 aka Moto Edge 40 Pro has just appeared on FCC. Do note that the Moto Edge 40 Pro is its expected name globally, but in China, it will be called the Moto X40. The Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro appeared on the FCC. Having said that,...
Android Headlines
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 promo videos highlight major features
Qualcomm has released multiple promo videos for its latest flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The videos highlight the key features and improvements the new chipset brings to the table. The chip giant begins with the camera features of the new solution. The processor can handle up to three 36MP cameras simultaneously. Its AI-enhanced Cognitive ISP (Image Signal Processor) promises real-time Semantic Segmentation for photos and videos. This enables the better application of camera algorithms to various segments of an image.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 13 could launch as Xiaomi 14, retail box & specs appear
The Xiaomi 14 retail box has just surfaced, and some of the phone’s specs appeared as well. This is quite odd, as the Xiaomi 13 is next in line, not Xiaomi 14. Could Xiaomi ship the ‘13’ line altogether, and jump straight to Xiaomi 14 series? Well, if this leak is accurate, then yes, it’s possible. So, we’ll refer to the device as ‘Xiaomi 14’ in this article.
Android Headlines
What could have been: outward-folding Xiaomi foldable appears
Xiaomi was developing an outward-folding foldable smartphone, it seems, as its prototype surfaced. This design got shared by Kuba Wojciechowski via four real-life images. Xiaomi was working on an outward-folding foldable, its prototype leaked. The first image in the gallery below will give you the best look at the phone....
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy A11 finally gets Android 12 in the US
Samsung‘s Galaxy A11 is receiving the Android 12 update in the US. The budget smartphone is getting the Korean firm’s One UI Core 4.1 custom software with the new Android version. This is the last major Android OS upgrade for the phone. Samsung began the Android 12-based One...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 may get a special version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series may get a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to noted Samsung insider Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy flagships will feature an exclusive high-frequency version of the chipset. The Korean firm is going all-in with Snapdragon for the devices, ditching its in-house Exynos solutions for good.
Android Headlines
Remap hardware buttons on your phone with Key Mapper app
Android is a very customizable platform, that’s not a secret. If a function is not included in your phone from the get-go, there’s a good chance you can make it happen by installing an app. For example, if you don’t like hardware button shortcuts on your phone (if it has any), you can change that. The Key Mapper app allows you to remap hardware buttons on your phone.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: OnePlus 10 Pro drops to its all-time lowest price
In Amazon’s Black Friday sale today, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets discounted by up to $250. That brings the 128GB model down to just $549, while the 256GB model is going to be $799 (for $70 off). These are some pretty good prices for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 10T is not on sale.
Android Headlines
Best Black Friday deals on Android smartphones 2022
Black Friday is a really great time to pick up a new smartphone, and we’re here to show you the best deals. Whether you’re looking for a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola or another OEM, they all have great discounts right now for Black Friday. Editor’s Note:...
Android Headlines
Save big on Razer's BlackWidow V3 Pro keyboard for Black Friday
Amazon is dropping the price of the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro keyboard by 35% for Black Friday, bringing the price down from $229.99 to just $149.99. This is a pretty big savings on one of Razer’s best selling mechanical gaming keyboards, making the deal even better. The Razer BlackWidow...
Android Headlines
Android 13 update is rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3
Samsung has released the Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two foldables follow their successors and dozens of other Galaxy devices in the company’s Android 13 party, which brings its One UI 5.0 custom software. The big Android update...
Android Headlines
Elon Musk plans to find someone else to lead Twitter
Elon Musk is currently the CEO and sole director of Twitter. But he doesn’t plan to keep the leadership duties at the company for long. He plans to find someone else to lead operations at the social network in the long run. “There’s an initial burst of activity needed...
Android Headlines
Save up to $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for Black Friday
Samsung is discounting the best smartwatch for Android users by up to $70 for Black Friday, and yes we’re talking about the Galaxy Watch 5. Samsung has two models on sale for Black Friday, which are the Galaxy Watch 5 Bluetooth model and then the LTE model. This includes both the 40mm and 44mm for both models, and a variety of the color options. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is Samsung’s latest smartwatch, running on Wear OS 3.5 with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 software on top.
Android Headlines
A US firm is helping Samsung improve its semiconductor chips
Samsung has joined hands with San Jose, California-based software company Silicon Frontline Technology to improve its semiconductor chips. The Korean behemoth is reportedly seeking help from its new American partner to improve its yield rates. Samsung has had issues with semiconductor yield rates since 5nm solutions. Things have gotten worse...
Android Headlines
Your Chromebook will make a fun sound when you plug it in
Google is making a small but interesting change to ChromeOS and Chromebook devices charging status. When you plug your device into power, a funny sound will inform you about the power level. The change might not seem like a big one, but it’s still a forward step for Chromebooks.
Android Headlines
WhatsApp may bring a dedicated video mode in the camera
WhatsApp is not only about sending text messages, you’re also allowed to send pictures and videos. In the app, you have a dedicated camera to take pictures and videos. However, WhatsApp is currently testing a dedicated video mode for the camera. Currently, the WhatsApp camera does have the capability...
Android Headlines
YouTube Music gets rid of the 'dislike' button
At this point, it seems that YouTube is against the notion of “dislikes”. After getting rid of the “dislike” counter on YouTube proper last year, the company seems to be turning toward its music streaming service. YouTube Music is bringing an update that will get rid of the “dislike” button.
