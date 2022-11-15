This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,133 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Carolyn Romberg. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Enter the gracious foyer which flows into the open Boffi chef's kitchen with a center island, Caesarstone countertops, lacquer kitchen cabinetry, garbage disposal, and top-of-the-line appliances including a Subzero refrigerator, Bosch oven and range, and Miele dishwasher. Additional features include a custom-fitted walk-in closet, an individual heat pump HVAC system with Nest Thermostat, in-home Miele washer/dryer, designer light fixtures, and custom roller shades and blinds throughout. Historic Wall Street and the South Street Seaport are right out your front door with many shops and world-class eateries from Fraunces Tavern to the Fulton, with stunning views of the iconic Brooklyn bridge.. And for added convenience, stop in for a signature cocktail at the newly opened Wall and Water or the Centric Bar Grill, and other popular neighborhood spots, just downstairs. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The pet-friendly building features just over 30,000 SF of amenities including access to, a resident's lounge with billiards and private screening room, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes, a yoga ballet studio and children's playroom, and a glorious rooftop terrace spanning the entirety of the building with a bar, lounge indoor/outdoor fireplace and enviable 360-degree views of Lower Manhattan and beyond. The bathrooms were recently upgraded with Baroque Wenge Chevron Floor Tiles and Carrera Wall Tile, custom Robern Cartesian Vanities, Robern Lighted Vanity Mirror, MTI Sink Tops, Hansgrohe Rainfall Shower Head and Graff Hand Shower Wand, Delta Brizo Faucets and Body Sprays Zuma Collection Soaking Bathtub, and Toto toilets/bidets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO