Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
Wine Lover’s Dream Home—With Room for 5,000 Bottles—Lists in London for £9.5 Million
An oenophile’s dream home in Barnes, a pocket of southwest London alongside the River Thames, is being shopped around for £9.5 million (US$11.24 million), and its star feature is a two-story wine cellar with space for a whopping 5,000 bottles of vino. The double-level space was the brainchild...
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
mansionglobal.com
‘The Walls Are the Art’ in a Newly Listed Home in Ontario, Canada
A modern Canadian retreat clad in reclaimed wood from local barns has hit the market for C$3.95 million (US$2.97 million). Set on 10 acres in Uxbridge, Ontario, an affluent township about an hour northeast of Toronto, the more than 6,000-square-foot residence was built with former barn boards to give it the feel of an older home, according to listing agent Steven Ferreira of Royal LePage Connect Realty.
mansionglobal.com
Gucci Wallpaper and Georgian Furniture—£14.25 Million London Townhouse Blends New and Old
A newly built London townhouse on a storied street in the posh neighborhood of Kensington has come to the market for £14.25 million (US$16.8 million). The property was designed and developed by Finchatton, which wrapped up its work on the place earlier this month, according to listing agency Savills.
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
mansionglobal.com
French Country-Style Mansion in Bay Area With a Hidden Speakeasy Lists for Nearly $10 Million
A French Country-style mansion in California’s Bay Area hit the market last week for $9.75 million, Mansion Global has learned. The more than 10,000-square-foot residence is located in Alamo, California, about 35 minutes east of San Francisco. The “spectacular property” offers more than an acre of land with an expansive lawn, mature trees, stone pathways and water features throughout, according to the listing with Jill Fusari of The Agency.
mansionglobal.com
Charlize Theron Defies Market, Snags a Buyer for Los Angeles Bungalow in a Snap
Within days of launching her longtime Los Angeles bungalow onto the market, Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron has already found a buyer for it. Ms. Theron, 47, put the single-story spread up for sale at the end of October for a hair under $2 million. She accepted an offer last week, though backup offers are still being accepted, listing records show.
Gisele Bündchen Purchased Art Deco-Style Miami Cottage for $1.25 Million Before Divorce
Even though supermodel Gisele Bündchen officially filed for divorce from her star quarterback husband Tom Brady on October 28, she may have been preparing for it months before Friday. As reported by the New York Post, Bündchen bought an unpretentious three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Surfside—a very small town located between Bal Harbour and Miami Beach—way back on February 28 for $1.25 million. Brady un-retired and returned to the NFL two weeks later.
mansionglobal.com
Aspen Home Listed for Nearly $14 Million Takes Design Cues From New York’s Tribeca Nabe
City chic meets mountain views at an Aspen, Colorado, residence listed for $13.995 million. Recently remodeled, the open floor plan, tall ceilings and sliding glass doors allow for far-reaching views of the Rocky Mountains, according to the listing with Steven Shane of Compass. “The compelling contemporary architectural design features a...
This Elegant 79-Foot Yacht Updates the Traditional Trawler Design With Modern Tech
Magnolia Yachts has decided what’s old should be new again. The nascent Turkish yard, which is helmed by Yardimci Shipping Group, recently unveiled a new 79-foot superyacht with a neoclassical design inspired by traditional trawlers of yore. Sporting exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the Magnolia One exudes old-world charm yet is replete with all the modern features one would expect. The vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. With a considerable beam of 21 feet, the yacht offers plenty of space on board and is far more stylish than...
mansionglobal.com
Architectural Los Angeles Home With Designer Pedigree Lists for $13 Million
An angular, contemporary Los Angeles mansion that got a makeover from fashion designer Randolph Duke in the mid-aughts has hit the market for $13 million. Located in the Hollywood Hills, the gated 4,580-square-foot home boasts walls of glass, with 10-foot automatic glass doors in the main room that slide open to the outside, according to the listing with Bruno Abisror and Joseph Cilic of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Pacific Palisades Brokerage.
Boy George Is Selling His Gothic-Style London Villa and the Kitchen’s Natural Lighting Will Make You Fall in Love
This might come as a surprise, but Boy George has lived in the same home for over 30 years. And now, one lucky homebuyer with a multi-million dollar budget may get to call his historically gothic London mansion home. Originally known as The Logs, the property, which sits directly across...
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Wine Lover’s Dream Home—With Room for 5,000 Bottles—Lists in London for £9.5 Million. An oenophile’s dream home in Barnes, a pocket of southwest London alongside the River Thames, is being...
mansionglobal.com
Photographer Barbara Bordnick Lists Manhattan Loft for $1.8 Million
A quintessential loft in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood that has been the home and studio of Barbara Bordnick, an acclaimed fashion and celebrity photographer, has hit the market for $1.8 million. Ms. Bordnick began her career in Copenhagen and Paris before returning to New York in 1968, when her fashion...
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 1,133 Square Feet and One Bedroom Asks $1.4 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,133 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Carolyn Romberg. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Enter the gracious foyer which flows into the open Boffi chef's kitchen with a center island, Caesarstone countertops, lacquer kitchen cabinetry, garbage disposal, and top-of-the-line appliances including a Subzero refrigerator, Bosch oven and range, and Miele dishwasher. Additional features include a custom-fitted walk-in closet, an individual heat pump HVAC system with Nest Thermostat, in-home Miele washer/dryer, designer light fixtures, and custom roller shades and blinds throughout. Historic Wall Street and the South Street Seaport are right out your front door with many shops and world-class eateries from Fraunces Tavern to the Fulton, with stunning views of the iconic Brooklyn bridge.. And for added convenience, stop in for a signature cocktail at the newly opened Wall and Water or the Centric Bar Grill, and other popular neighborhood spots, just downstairs. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The pet-friendly building features just over 30,000 SF of amenities including access to, a resident's lounge with billiards and private screening room, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes, a yoga ballet studio and children's playroom, and a glorious rooftop terrace spanning the entirety of the building with a bar, lounge indoor/outdoor fireplace and enviable 360-degree views of Lower Manhattan and beyond. The bathrooms were recently upgraded with Baroque Wenge Chevron Floor Tiles and Carrera Wall Tile, custom Robern Cartesian Vanities, Robern Lighted Vanity Mirror, MTI Sink Tops, Hansgrohe Rainfall Shower Head and Graff Hand Shower Wand, Delta Brizo Faucets and Body Sprays Zuma Collection Soaking Bathtub, and Toto toilets/bidets.
Harper's Bazaar
Inside the home of... Scandinavian designer Stine Goya
We all know how sought-after Scandinavian style has become, but this doesn't just stop at fashion; Scandi interior design is proving just as popular, with many wanting to emulate it in their own homes. Copenhagen-based fashion designer Stine Goya is known for her fun approach to fashion, with her collections featuring bold colour palettes, statement prints and sequinned head-to-toe looks – so, it comes as no surprise that her home echoes her joyous designs.
See inside the last-remaining 20th Century Limited train cars with panoramic windows, white-tablecloth dining, bedrooms, and a full kitchen
The long-distance train once carried wealthy travelers from NYC to Chicago, defining luxury travel's "red-carpet treatment" for years to come.
architizer.com
House Under Shadows // ZED Lab
Text description provided by the architects. The House Under Shadows, an integrated double-family residence in Haryana, exhibits a nature-inspired, near-net-zero design that reformulates the idea of ‘Indian-Modern’ and enables sustainable living. Located in the historic city of Karnal, a part of the NCR (National Capital Region), the House...
mansionglobal.com
Foodie Culture Infuses New Condos
Calling downstairs for room service dinner means something a little different when you’re ordering your meal from Daniel Boulud, named “Best Restaurateur in the World” in November 2021 by Les Grandes Tables du Monde and owner of more than a dozen renowned restaurants. Residents at the Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue in Manhattan will have exclusive dining privileges at Daniel Boulud’s Prive restaurant, which will be in a private rooftop setting.
mansionglobal.com
Calvin Harris Puts $25 Million Beverly Hills Compound Back up for Sale
A-list DJ Calvin Harris is giving his Beverly Hills compound another spin on the sale market. As of Monday, the lavish home is back up for grabs, complete with a new listing agent, for $25 million. The property made its market debut back in February with the same asking price....
Comments / 0