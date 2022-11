Starbucks Workers United says workers at the “Ithaca on the Commons” location of Starbucks in Downtown Ithaca are on strike Thursday, one of five locations across the region “striking in solidarity with their fellow workers across the country.” The action comes in the wake of two employees at the Meadow Street location, both former College Avenue workers, being fired by the company.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO