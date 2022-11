LA VERNE, Calif. - California Pest Management, La Verne, Calif., once again sponsored Jeff Arend in the Russo Family Top Fuel Funny car at the NHRA Finals at Pomona, Calif. Jim Harmon, president of California Pest Management, said, "With great shout outs from the on site announcer and Fox Sports commentators, CPM got their moneys worth in advertising exposure."

POMONA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO