Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 will feature a ceramic body, it seems
The OnePlus 11 will be made out of ceramic, if the latest piece of info is to be believed. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. That is the same tipster who confirmed that OnePlus plans to use the UFS 4.0 flash storage here. He also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will fuel the phone, though we already knew that.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 drops to $799 for Black Friday
Amazon has the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale once again, and it is now down to its all-time lowest price. Which is now just $799. The 256GB model is discounted to $859. That’s good for $200 off of each model. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn’t the only...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Some of you who bought the Galaxy Z Fold 2 back in 2020 are probably thinking of upgrading at this point. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in order to help you make up your mind. Many people upgrade every two years, so this may actually be relevant to you. On the flip side, you may be thinking of sticking with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for another year.
Android Headlines
Samsung has begun Galaxy S23 firmware development
Samsung has upped its preparations for the Galaxy S23 launch. Hardware developments have been going on for the past few months. We have come across multiple leaks and rumors that revealed the details about the cameras, batteries, and design of the upcoming Samsung flagships. Word is that the Korean firm has now begun firmware development for the phones.
Android Headlines
Here's proof that Galaxy S23 will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally
If you needed proof that Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series flagships will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally, here you go. The European version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has shown up on the popular benchmark website Geekbench running the new Qualcomm processor. The Geekbench listing in...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 in more markets
Samsung is widely rolling out the Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The rollout began in the US last week for users who participated in the company’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program. Those on Android 12 are also now getting the new Android version.
Android Headlines
GeForce NOW goes 4K on Samsung TVs this week
GeForce NOW is getting a big 4K upgrade for Samsung TV owners this week. NVIDIA is pumping up the performance for those who use their Samsung TV to stream games through the GeForce NOW service. An activity that was made possible thanks to Samsung TVs that have the Gaming Hub app installed. While GeForce NOW access in general was already available, it was slightly more limited.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship appears on FCC
The Motorola Moto X40 aka Moto Edge 40 Pro has just appeared on FCC. Do note that the Moto Edge 40 Pro is its expected name globally, but in China, it will be called the Moto X40. The Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro appeared on the FCC. Having said that,...
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 13 could launch as Xiaomi 14, retail box & specs appear
The Xiaomi 14 retail box has just surfaced, and some of the phone’s specs appeared as well. This is quite odd, as the Xiaomi 13 is next in line, not Xiaomi 14. Could Xiaomi ship the ‘13’ line altogether, and jump straight to Xiaomi 14 series? Well, if this leak is accurate, then yes, it’s possible. So, we’ll refer to the device as ‘Xiaomi 14’ in this article.
Android Headlines
A US firm is helping Samsung improve its semiconductor chips
Samsung has joined hands with San Jose, California-based software company Silicon Frontline Technology to improve its semiconductor chips. The Korean behemoth is reportedly seeking help from its new American partner to improve its yield rates. Samsung has had issues with semiconductor yield rates since 5nm solutions. Things have gotten worse...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 may get a special version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series may get a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to noted Samsung insider Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy flagships will feature an exclusive high-frequency version of the chipset. The Korean firm is going all-in with Snapdragon for the devices, ditching its in-house Exynos solutions for good.
Android Headlines
Samsung teams up with Genshin Impact for a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has collaborated with the popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact to launch a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 4. The duo customized the foldable’s exterior and retail packaging with exclusive artwork themed to the game. They gave a similar aesthetic to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as well.
Android Headlines
Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console
Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.
Android Headlines
Your Chromebook will make a fun sound when you plug it in
Google is making a small but interesting change to ChromeOS and Chromebook devices charging status. When you plug your device into power, a funny sound will inform you about the power level. The change might not seem like a big one, but it’s still a forward step for Chromebooks.
Android Headlines
Samsung released November update for Galaxy S20 series
Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is receiving its second software update in just over a week. Early last week, the company released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the 2020 flagships. It came with the October security patch. The Korean firm is now seeding the latest, November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) to the trio.
Android Headlines
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 promo videos highlight major features
Qualcomm has released multiple promo videos for its latest flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The videos highlight the key features and improvements the new chipset brings to the table. The chip giant begins with the camera features of the new solution. The processor can handle up to three 36MP cameras simultaneously. Its AI-enhanced Cognitive ISP (Image Signal Processor) promises real-time Semantic Segmentation for photos and videos. This enables the better application of camera algorithms to various segments of an image.
Android Headlines
Remap hardware buttons on your phone with Key Mapper app
Android is a very customizable platform, that’s not a secret. If a function is not included in your phone from the get-go, there’s a good chance you can make it happen by installing an app. For example, if you don’t like hardware button shortcuts on your phone (if it has any), you can change that. The Key Mapper app allows you to remap hardware buttons on your phone.
Android Headlines
3 best ways to market your new Android app
You’ve done a great job building an app from the ground up that you believe everyone would love and make frequent use of. However, quickly after its launch, your downloads do not hit the targets you thought they would, so what exactly is the deal with that?. For one,...
Android Headlines
Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 will power high-performance AR glasses
On the first day of Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm announced its new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On day 2 of the event, the company debuted the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1, which is the company’s first purpose-built platform for AR headgear. It is targeted at the next generation of sleek and highly capable AR glasses.
Android Headlines
What could have been: outward-folding Xiaomi foldable appears
Xiaomi was developing an outward-folding foldable smartphone, it seems, as its prototype surfaced. This design got shared by Kuba Wojciechowski via four real-life images. Xiaomi was working on an outward-folding foldable, its prototype leaked. The first image in the gallery below will give you the best look at the phone....
