ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
actionnews5.com

TN Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee to retire in August 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has notified Gov. Bill Lee that she will retire in August 2023. “Serving in the Tennessee Judiciary for the past 19 years has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Lee said in a news release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Tennesseans and have done my best to fulfill my judicial oath by upholding the state and federal Constitutions and administering justice faithfully and impartially.”
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Arkansas Department of Education releases accountability reports

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in three years, the Arkansas Department of Education released state and federal accountability reports for schools across Arkansas. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no assessments in 2020 and because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic on student learning, there were no letter grades issued in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands receives Grammy nomination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has been nominated for a Grammy for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. The band received a second Grammy nomination for their collaboration on a spoken word single by artist J Ivy. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee AG investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said he’s concerned about consumer complaints related to Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert tickets. In a video press conference Wednesday, Skrmetti said he is launching a consumer protection and anti-trust investigation into...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy