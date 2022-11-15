Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer: ‘So many emotions’
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream by traveling around the country and being sworn in as an honorary police officer. WSMV reports Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Texas, was sworn in at the Goodlettsville Police Department on Wednesday. He was...
actionnews5.com
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
actionnews5.com
TN Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee to retire in August 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has notified Gov. Bill Lee that she will retire in August 2023. “Serving in the Tennessee Judiciary for the past 19 years has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Lee said in a news release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Tennesseans and have done my best to fulfill my judicial oath by upholding the state and federal Constitutions and administering justice faithfully and impartially.”
actionnews5.com
Arkansas Department of Education releases accountability reports
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in three years, the Arkansas Department of Education released state and federal accountability reports for schools across Arkansas. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no assessments in 2020 and because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic on student learning, there were no letter grades issued in 2021.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
actionnews5.com
A year and a half later and Mississippi still doesn’t have a ballot initiative process
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a year and a half of limbo for the future of the state’s ballot initiative process, and election results from around the country are a reminder of what Mississippi doesn’t have as an option. The legislature tried to revive a version...
actionnews5.com
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A father lunges at two men accused of killing his daughter, 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman, inside a Davidson County courtroom on Tuesday morning. Kaufman was an Ascension Saint Thomas nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 on her way to work two years ago.
actionnews5.com
Outgoing Arkansas governor speaks on Trump’s announcement amid potential presidential bid
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following the announcement of another run from a former president, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is pleading to work for solutions nationally. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, former president Donald Trump announced his third White House campaign, running for president in 2024. Before Trump’s announcement, Hutchinson said it...
actionnews5.com
TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands receives Grammy nomination
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands has been nominated for a Grammy for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. The band received a second Grammy nomination for their collaboration on a spoken word single by artist J Ivy. The...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee AG investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said he’s concerned about consumer complaints related to Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert tickets. In a video press conference Wednesday, Skrmetti said he is launching a consumer protection and anti-trust investigation into...
Comments / 0