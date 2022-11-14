Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
HAC joins with Madi’s Kindness Projects for special art project on Saturday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will partner with Madi’s Kindness Projects to offer a special open workshop to create upcycled Christmas cards to distribute to area nursing homes during the holiday season. Participants can stop by from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hannibal...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Catherine Meckes and the Community Foundation
The Community Foundation of the Quincy Area serving West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Thursday with a celebration at the Quincy Country Club. Community Foundation CEO Catherine Meckes talks about the important work the foundation does to help charities and other non-profits. Harvey’s Furniture sponsors...
muddyrivernews.com
Memorial Hospital Foundation to be host of book fair Tuesday
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital Foundation will be the host of a “Collective Goods,” formerly known as “Books are Fun,” book and gift fair from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the front lobby and hallways at Memorial Hospital. Proceeds from the...
muddyrivernews.com
Wingerter steps down at United Way, Bluhm to serve as interim director
QUINCY — Jeremy Wingerter, who has been the executive director of the United Way of Adams County since February 2020, has resigned to take another position out of Quincy. The United Way of Adams County Board of Directors has announced Nancy Bluhm, who was the board’s president, will serve as interim executive director beginning Friday, December 2, the day Wingerter’s resignation is effective.
muddyrivernews.com
Holly Jolly workshop for children is back Dec. 3
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will offer its popular Holly Jolly holiday workshop for children ages 5-12 with two sessions on Saturday, Dec. 3. Session times to choose from are either 10:00 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Each session will consist of creating six holiday projects:
muddyrivernews.com
Registration deadline for Salvation Army community Thanksgiving dinner is Friday
QUINCY — The deadline to sign up for the Salvation Army’s free community Thanksgiving Dinner is Friday, Nov. 18. When calling to make a reservation, attendees will need to make a reservation for either 11a.m. or 11:45 a.m. Shut-ins will need to provide name, number of meals and address for delivery.
khqa.com
Hannibal Central Services director amicably resigns
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal is now looking for a new Central Services director. In a resignation letter submitted on Monday, November 7, 2022, Andy Dorian said he has accepted a position at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System as the executive director of campus development. Dorian worked for the city...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 7-11, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Isaac D. Barnes of Quincy sold a residence at 1025 S....
muddyrivernews.com
New owner of property at 24th and Spring hopes to attract businesses interested in Broadway traffic
QUINCY — Mike O’Brien says the property needs a little work, but he doesn’t believe it will take long for local business to become interested. O’Brien owns O’Brien Insurance Agency at 419 S. 10th. He also is the agent and manager of MMT O’Brien LLC, 1001 State Series, which recently spent $705,000 on Oct. 13 to buy a commercial building with multiple businesses at 412, 414, 416, 416R, 420 and 422 N. 24th, across Spring Street from County Market.
muddyrivernews.com
Ordinance to adopt changes to city building code altered to remove mandated sprinkler systems
QUINCY — An ordinance to adopt the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code for the city’s building code was amended by aldermen during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Aldermen voted at the end of the meeting to remove mandated sprinkler systems...
tspr.org
Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death
A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC Trustees approve flat tax rate
QUINCY — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees voted to keep the College’s 2022 tax rate the same as 2021, during its regular meeting Wednesday. All taxing bodies, including JWCC, are required to pass the Resolution and Certification Truth in Taxation Act prior to voting on and/or passing a tax levy.
KBUR
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: QSL’s Holiday Gift Show…and Ashley’s never cooked a turkey
The Quincy Service League’s Holiday Gift Show is this weekend and Ashley gets you ready for it. She and Brittany also talk about getting ready for Thanksgiving and if you’re going to be a guest, ya gotta bring something to the table…literally. And for your Thanksgiving meal,...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 16, 2022
Christina Hyer,56, Quincy, reports the tires cut on her 2010 Honda while it was parked in the 1500 block of North 6th. 146. Alyson Heineman,63, Quincy, reports her 2018 Chevrolet was hit and run while at College Ave and North Ave on 11/3/22. Inves to continue. 178. Andrew Kramer,46, Quincy,...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal High School students to perform ‘Seussical’ this weekend
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal High School students will showcase the result of hours of rehearsal when they present the musical “Seussical” beginning Thursday, Nov. 17, and continuing through the weekend. Show times are 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, with the final performance beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances will be held at the high school.
muddyrivernews.com
County Board passes $56.9 million FY 23 budget, tax rate projected to slightly drop
QUINCY — The Adams County Board passed a nearly $57 million budget Tuesday night that will use carry-over funds from the current fiscal year to balance. In the final County Board meeting of the current fiscal year, the County’s new budget year begins Dec. 1, the budget passed by an 18-1 vote, with John Brady (R-District 6, Clayton), who did not run for re-election, as the lone no vote.
muddyrivernews.com
MRN BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT PODCAST: Emerald City Jewelers
Sheri Busse and Sarah Davis of Emerald City Jewelers stop by to talk about getting ready for the season of giving and what they have for you at Emerald City. TI-Trust sponsors the Muddy River News Business Spotlight.
ktvo.com
Amtrak temporarily suspends morning train service between Chicago and Quincy, Ill.
CHICAGO — Amtrak has announced that trains which normally operate mornings between Chicago and Quincy, Ill., have been temporarily suspended. Trains 380 and 381 have been replaced with chartered buses as alternate transportation through January 16. Trains 382 and 383 will continue to operate on the route each evening.
muddyrivernews.com
Amtrak cancels morning trains
QUINCY — Amtrak today has announced that morning train service between Quincy and Chicago has been suspended through Jan. 16. Amtrak trains 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. and 380 leaving Quincy at 6:12 a.m. are canceled until mid-January. Amtrak is notifying customers who purchased tickets for those trains...
