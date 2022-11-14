QUINCY — Mike O’Brien says the property needs a little work, but he doesn’t believe it will take long for local business to become interested. O’Brien owns O’Brien Insurance Agency at 419 S. 10th. He also is the agent and manager of MMT O’Brien LLC, 1001 State Series, which recently spent $705,000 on Oct. 13 to buy a commercial building with multiple businesses at 412, 414, 416, 416R, 420 and 422 N. 24th, across Spring Street from County Market.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO