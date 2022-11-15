14 Semi-Flexible Solar Modules Provide Around 1.3 KW Peak to the 24-Volt System of an Electrified Mercedes-Benz Citaro. MUNICH, Germany – Sono Motors, the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, and pepper motion GmbH debut the first electric bus with the Company’s solar technology on the streets. pepper is an international OEM for the electrification (repowering) of used and new vehicles. As part of the ongoing collaboration, Sono Motors equipped an electrified Mercedes-Benz Citaro from pepper’s demo fleet with a customized version of the Solar Bus Kit containing 14 semi-flexible solar modules to provide around 1.3 kW peak to the 24-volt system. The energy generated by this installation is expected to be 3.3 kWh/day on yearly average based on weather conditions in Munich.

2 DAYS AGO