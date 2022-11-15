ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Geely Holding and ElectroMobility Poland Sign Agreement to License Pure Electric SEA Architecture for Izera brand

Geely Holding to become a technology partner to EMP’s Izera electric vehicle brand. Hangzhou, China and Warsaw, Poland – Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), China’s leading privately-owned automotive technology group, has signed an agreement to license its pure electric Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) to ElectroMobility Poland (EMP), an electric vehicle manufacturer backed by the Polish government. Geely Holding will also become a technology partner to EMP’s first series of vehicles to be launched under the Izera brand.
Sono Motors and Pepper Electric Bus Makes Debut

14 Semi-Flexible Solar Modules Provide Around 1.3 KW Peak to the 24-Volt System of an Electrified Mercedes-Benz Citaro. MUNICH, Germany – Sono Motors, the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, and pepper motion GmbH debut the first electric bus with the Company’s solar technology on the streets. pepper is an international OEM for the electrification (repowering) of used and new vehicles. As part of the ongoing collaboration, Sono Motors equipped an electrified Mercedes-Benz Citaro from pepper’s demo fleet with a customized version of the Solar Bus Kit containing 14 semi-flexible solar modules to provide around 1.3 kW peak to the 24-volt system. The energy generated by this installation is expected to be 3.3 kWh/day on yearly average based on weather conditions in Munich.
Kia EV6 named Finalist for 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award

IRVINE, Calif. – Marking the Kia brand’s global shift to sustainable mobility, the Kia EV6 has been named one of three finalists for the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards™. Announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show, this news comes just three years after the brand’s popular Telluride SUV earned the same recognition and then went on to win the prestigious award.

