Patient specific instrumentation associated with less operating time for total knee arthroplasties
1. Total knee arthroplasties (TKAs) done with patient specific instrumentation (PSI) were associated with less OR time and fewer instrument trays used, compared to TKAs done with conventional instrumentation. 2. There were no differences in patient-reported pain and function, or differences in radiologic alignment, when comparing TKAs done with PSI...
Intensive blood pressure control post-endovascular thrombectomy after acute ischemic stroke linked with worse clinical outcomes
1. More intensive blood pressure targets were associated with poor functional outcome at 90 days, neurological deterioration, and major disability compared to less intensive targets. 2. Major intracerebral hemorrhage and all-cause mortality were comparable between groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Management of systolic blood pressure (sBP) post-endovascular...
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
Single dose of psilocybin decreases depression scores in patients with treatment-resistant depression
1. In adults with treatment-resistant depression, a 25mg dose of psilocybin significantly improved Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score at three-week follow-up. 2. A 25mg psilocybin dose was superior to a 1mg or 10mg dose in reducing MADRS scores. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Psilocybins have demonstrated antidepressant...
Heliobacter pylori eradication significantly reduces the risk of short-term hospitalization in patients taking low dose aspirin
1. In the first 2.5 years after H. pylori eradication, there was a 65% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths due to peptic ulcer bleeding. 2. This reduction was not sustained at subsequent follow-up longer than 2.5 years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Aspirin is a commonly prescribed anti-platelet...
Low neighborhood opportunities lead to increased disease severity and hospitalizations
1. In a retrospective study, patients with lower neighborhood advantage are hospitalized more frequently, have greater disease severity, and have increased mortality compared to those with higher neighborhood advantage. 2. Diagnoses disproportionally affecting lower neighborhood advantage patients include type 2 diabetes with complications, asthma, and sleep apnea. Evidence Rating Level:...
Comparable outcomes amongst three different types of drug-eluting stents in BIO-RESORT Trial
1. At 5 years follow-up, rates of target vessel failure were comparable amongst 3 types of drug-eluting stents (DES), in all-comers and patients with diabetes, including Orsiro sirolimus (SES), Synergy everolimus (EES), and Resolute Integrity zotarolimus (ZES),. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) There are numerous drug-eluting stents (DES) used to...
Parenteral amino acids do not improve outcomes for low-birth-weight infants
1. Among infants with extremely low birth weights, additional amino acids given parenterally did not reduce the risk of neurodisability at two-year follow-up. 2. Supplementation of amino acids may be associated with an increased risk of refeeding syndrome in these infants. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Adequate amino...
Cross-Sectional Analysis of Low Back Pain in Amputees
This is a cross-sectional study based on an online survey. The purpose of this study was to examine the incidence and severity of low back pain (LBP) among lower limb amputation (LLA) patients and to identify risk variables associated with this condition. The prevalence of LBP in the amputated population compared to the non-amputated population remains unknown.
Modifying advertising and nutrition labels helps reduce parental purchase of high-sugar beverages
1. In this study, adding disclosure about amount of added sugar to beverage packaging reduced parental choice of high-sugar beverages. 2. Furthermore, removal of labels such as “100% vitamin C” or fruit imagery reduced parental choice of high sugar beverages but did not modify perception of added-sugar content.
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Complications of Single or Multiple-level CDR for Cervical Radiculopathy in Outpatients and Inpatients Group
A retrospective cohort analysis was used for this investigation. The goal of this study was to compare surgical results and medical problems after 90 days for patients who had outpatient versus inpatient single-level and multiple-level cervical disk replacement (CDR). Cervical disc replacement is a popular choice for individuals undergoing cervical spine surgeries.
Patients & Physicians Have Discordant Views of AD Symptoms
Patient and physician perspectives on the symptoms driving negative sentiment in atopic dermatitis (AD) are not aligned, according to Claire Feeney, PhD. She and her colleagues conducted a novel study comparing AD symptom terminology most frequently used in social media with that most frequently appearing in the scientific literature. The study was publisl1ed in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.
Progression to Severe Chronic Hypertension After Pregnancy
For a study, researchers sought to calculate the probability of developing severe chronic hypertension (cHTN) within 7–10 years following a mildly problematic pregnancy with cHTN. The study examined women who had mild cHTN during an index pregnancy between 2012 and 2014 as part of a retrospective cohort. Women were...
Combined Immunosuppression for AHA: High Efficacy of CyDRi with Low Toxicity Regimen
The rare severe autoimmune bleeding illness known as acquired hemophilia A (AHA) has a high morbidity and fatality rate. Despite its importance in disease management, there is no agreement on the ideal immunosuppressive regimen. Steroids are often used as a first line, with additional medicines used if steroid usage fails....
Triple mRNA vaccination and previous COVID-19 exposure provide protection against the omicron variant
1. In this retrospective cohort study among prison residents and staff, mRNA vaccination and previous exposure provided more protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) omicron variant compared to either alone. 2. Three vaccination doses were more effective than two doses for omicron protection. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
Heavy smoking and alcohol use may be associated with insomnia and sleep dissatisfaction
1. In this cross-sectional database study, there was a greater prevalence of insomnia and dissatisfaction with sleep in individuals that engaged in daily smoking and binge drinking. 2. Furthermore, the association of smoking/alcohol and insomnia and sleep duration were similar between males and females. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Poor...
Safe and Effective Use of Continuous Albuterol Therapy for Exacerbations of Pediatric Asthma
Reduced hospital length of stay (LOS) and reduced duration of continuous albuterol medication are just 2 of the benefits of standardized acute asthma management using score-based, respiratory therapist (RT)-driven pathways and procedures. Outside of the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), evidence on the safety of continuous albuterol administration is scant. At the facility, the asthma route is based on a modified version of the pediatric asthma score (PAS). The feasibility and efficacy of employing PAS to initiate/stop continuous albuterol were assessed as part of a score-based, RT-driven asthma pathway.
Factbox-Vaccines and drugs in the pipeline for RSV
Nov 18 (Reuters) - There are no approved vaccines and only one drug in the United States for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can also lead to serious illness and hospitalization.
Classifying AO Spine Upper Cervical Injury for Global Validation
A worldwide cross-sectional survey was recently conducted. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the Upper Cervical Injury Classification System developed by the AO Spine based on a global sample of AO Spine members with regard to its accuracy in classification, interobserver reliability, and intraobserver repeatability. Most previous attempts...
