eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati
Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
WKRC
OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
Cincinnati City Manager Announces Final Candidates for Police Chief
One CPD chief candidate was the chief of the Los Angeles School Police Department.
1 of these 4 people will be Cincinnati's next chief of police
The City of Cincinnati has narrowed down its search for the next chief of police to just four candidates. The city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State
linknky.com
Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Announces New Gun Laws, Zoning Changes During State of the City Address
The mayor walked out to the sounds of Lizzo before announcing a "redesign" plan for the city.
WKRC
Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
WKRC
Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South 13th Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South 13th Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on West Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a building on West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on Vine Street in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati District Four police officers are investigating a shooting in Mount Auburn, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, the incident took place shortly before noon on the 2300 block of Vine Street. A male...
WLWT 5
Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries
SARDINIA, Ohio — Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries in the area of 10952 Martin-Alexander Road. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
No public sales for Taylor Swift tour, Ticketmaster says
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sorry Swifties, Ticketmaster will no longer be selling tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift is coming to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on two back-to-back nights as part of The Eras Tour, an event announced after the release of her latest album, “Midnights.” On June 30 and July 1, […]
