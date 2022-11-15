CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.

