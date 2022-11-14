Read full article on original website
The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz
In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
myrye.com
Eight RHS Seniors Commit to Division 1 Sports
Last Wednesday, November 9th, eight Rye High School seniors attended a National Letter of Intent ceremony to recognize their commitment to play Division 1 sports at college / university. There will be two other signing ceremonies this year. Congratulations to these student athletes. Crew:. Joyce Kang, University of Notre Dame.
No. 19 West Orange vs. No. 17 Passaic Tech: North, Group 5 football semifinal preview
This is Round 2 for Passaic Tech and West Orange in 2022, only this time with considerably more at stake and at least one significant addition to the cast. Passaic Tech edged the Mountaineers, 12-6, in that cross-divisional Super Football Conference game Sept. 16, though did so without having to face veteran West Orange quarterback Amir Stewart.
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A semifinal football preview
Don Bosco Prep was expected to get to this point in the playoffs when the seeds for the Non-Public A Tournament were revealed a few weeks ago. Don Bosco, who is the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed. The Ironmen’s opponent for Friday’s semifinal...
Stepinac High School graduate fatally shot in the Bronx
A Stepinac High School graduate was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
NYC gunman on e-bike fatally shot Bronx man, a promising young basketball player: ‘A great soul’
The smallest player on the court was the one his teammates looked up to. Jayden Goodridge, killed by a gunshot fired in the Bronx this past Sunday, was always a leader during his four years as a 5-foot-2 point guard for the renowned Riverside Hawks AAU team, his former coach told the Daily News. “A huge heart, a big smile, loved by everyone,” said coach Andre Thomas. “He always knew how to ...
nhsbearsden.com
MIC’D UP with Gavin and Grayson Laughton
Campbell Heatly is currently a 14 year old sophomore, content creator for BCSN at Norwalk High School. She is her class vice president and plays for Norwalk...
Mount Vernon High School Alum Receives Full-Ride Chadwick Boseman Scholarship
An alum of a high school in Westchester County has received a full-ride college scholarship in the name of deceased actor Chadwick Boseman. Jayleen Seeburg, who graduated from Mount Vernon's Denzel Washington School of the Arts in 2022, has received the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which will cover her four years of schooling at Howard University in Washington, DC, according to the high school.
Thornwood Woman Wins $3M Lottery Prize
A Westchester County woman has claimed a $3 million New York Lottery prize. Kathleen Rosa, of Thornwood, won the Megaplier prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the July 22 Mega Millions drawing, state lottery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Rosa received her prize as a single, lump-sum...
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Local urban school districts flunk English and math state exams
ALBANY – The New York State Education Department has released the data on the math and English language arts (ELA) testing for grades three through eight for the 2021-2022 school year. Several Westchester school districts are among the best in the state while others in the region are among the lowest of the 646 school districts in the state that had data available.
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
fox2detroit.com
Gunman surrenders after shooting neighbor over package dispute in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said a man who fatally shot his neighbor Thursday morning surrendered to officers after an hours-long barricade on the city's west side. Chief James White said the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute that goes back a year when a package that was sent to him was delivered to his neighbor instead, which created a conflict and ended with a misdemeanor conviction.
Search underway for missing NJ hiker: 'Everybody's in a panic to find him'
The search continued Tuesday for a 41-year-old New Jersey man who went missing over the weekend while hiking along the Ramapo River.
Donating to mother's nonprofit dedicated to her son to stop gun violence
Tyler surprised Laverne McMullen with with a donation to her nonprofit, the "Kenneth Cooper Foundation."
Connecticut Democratic official sentenced for ballot fraud
The former chairperson of a local Democratic Party in Connecticut must serve two years' probation and pay a $35,000 fine for fraudulently submitting absentee applications and ballots for dozens of people without their knowledge during a local election.
Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli
NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In White Plains
A popular restaurant has expanded to a second location in Westchester County. Colombian House, which originally opened a location in New Rochelle in 2017, has now opened a new location in White Plains at 175 Main St., according to the business's website. The White Plains location opened on Wednesday, Oct....
SUV crashes into front of Paterson home
The crash happened on 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m.
