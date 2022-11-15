Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Qatar kicks off, USA ready to play
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium. The beer ban imposed two days before the start of the...
Voices: Female referees will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect
History will be made in Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022, with the appointment of six female match officials for the first time.Referees Stephanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan – as well as assistant referees Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA – represent a cadre of female referees breaking through to the elite men’s level.The 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) chosen to go to Qatar represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide.The appointment of female match...
14 UK and Ireland venues are shortlisted to host the UEFA Euros 2028
As part of the UK and Ireland’s UEFA Euros 2028 bid, the five nations have submitted a list of 14 shortlisted venues to hold games, including Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Ireland’s Croke Park. The 14 shortlisted venues currently include a selection of stadiums across England, Wales, Scotland,...
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
