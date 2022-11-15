The comedian Joe Lycett appears to have thrown £10,000 into an industrial shredder in protest at David Beckham’s continued support for the World Cup in Qatar. Lycett had set the former England footballer a deadline of midday 20 November to withdraw from his role at the tournament. If Beckham had pulled out as a Qatar World Cup ambassador before the start of the event, Lycett was offering to donate £10,000 of his own money to gay charities. If Beckham did not, the plan was to shred it, along with, what Lycett called, the former England captain’s “status as gay icon”.

