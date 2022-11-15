Read full article on original website
Ex-Manchester United Star Picks One Player Who Could Make Difference At World Cup
Ex-Manchester United star Louis Saha has picked out one player who could make a difference for England at the World Cup, Marcus Rashford.
Injuries open door for fringe France players at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France’s World Cup squad has been decimated by injuries to star players like Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante. While the absences are a big blow for the defending champion, they open the door for a new generation of players to shine in Qatar.
Joe Lycett appears to shred £10,000 over David Beckham’s role at Qatar World Cup
The comedian Joe Lycett appears to have thrown £10,000 into an industrial shredder in protest at David Beckham’s continued support for the World Cup in Qatar. Lycett had set the former England footballer a deadline of midday 20 November to withdraw from his role at the tournament. If Beckham had pulled out as a Qatar World Cup ambassador before the start of the event, Lycett was offering to donate £10,000 of his own money to gay charities. If Beckham did not, the plan was to shred it, along with, what Lycett called, the former England captain’s “status as gay icon”.
U.S. returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait
On the 3,066th day after a loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals.
