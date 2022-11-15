Biden steps into G20 aiming to unite leaders in opposition to Russia's war on Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson, hailing Russia’s withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war”.But he also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly nine-month-old war, dealing another stinging blow to the Kremlin. It could serve as a springboard for more advances into occupied territory. US president Joe Biden called it a “significant victory” for Ukraine. “I can do nothing but applaud the...

2 DAYS AGO