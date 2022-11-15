Read full article on original website
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
True or False, In MN It’s Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
Hayfield Man Accused of Ramming Squad Car, Fleeing
Hayfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hayfield man is facing three felony charges related to an arrest in Dodge County over the weekend. The criminal complaint filed Monday morning against 31-year-old Chad Cordie accuses him of fleeing Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies before ramming their squad vehicles in Hayfield around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The incident began when authorities were dispatched to the report of a violation of a Domestic Assault No Contact Order (DANCO) violation at a Hayfield pub.
Carleton Professor Life Savers Receive Rice County Awards
Jesse Thomas, Rice County Sheriff, yesterday awarded two young men with lifeguard and CPR training a Citizen's Life Saving Award for their actions to help save the life of a Northfield man. In early October, Neil Lutsky, a professor at Carleton College and avid bicycle rider was riding with a...
Minnesota’s Flu Season is Off to a Roaring Start
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's influenza season is off to an early and very rough start. For a second straight week, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a spike in influenza-related hospitalizations and school outbreaks. The number of people hospitalized after becoming ill from influenza doubled over the past week from 120 to 243. As was the case a week ago, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were in the Twin Cities area, which accounted for 84% of the total. There were only 12 influenza-related hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Parents To Watch Out For This Danger On Thanksgiving Weekend
I spoke with Nicole Biagi with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today about some safety tips for early ice in Minnesota. She brought up a great reminder for the Thanksgiving Weekend that's coming up in just days. Nicole is the Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR. It's actually...
Did You Know Lake Effect Snow Could Happen On Minnesota Inland Lakes?
When we hear about lake effect snow, we are always talking about Lake Superior. That's where we got a ton of lake-effect snow on the North Shore. Some places got 29 inches! That's because of the direction of the wind and the warm water interacting with the colder-than-average air temperatures we have seen this week.
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole
Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota
Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
What Is The Most Reliable Car In Minnesota For 2022?
The results are in, and there's a new 'Most Reliable Car' in Minnesota this year. Seeing as the price of automobiles has increased over 10 percent here in 2022 compared to 2021, when we plunk down our hard-earned money on a new vehicle, most of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes want to get the most bang for our buck, right?
Minneapolis’ Winter Makers Market Is Back With 65+ Vendors
Dayton’s Winter Maker’s Market is back for a second year, and you need to go to not only check out the amazing building but the more than 65 Minnesota-based brands and three different shopping experiences. The holiday and winter market opened just yesterday and will be open until...
