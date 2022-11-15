ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper

The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified

Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home

Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
Hayfield Man Accused of Ramming Squad Car, Fleeing

Hayfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hayfield man is facing three felony charges related to an arrest in Dodge County over the weekend. The criminal complaint filed Monday morning against 31-year-old Chad Cordie accuses him of fleeing Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies before ramming their squad vehicles in Hayfield around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The incident began when authorities were dispatched to the report of a violation of a Domestic Assault No Contact Order (DANCO) violation at a Hayfield pub.
Minnesota’s Flu Season is Off to a Roaring Start

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's influenza season is off to an early and very rough start. For a second straight week, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a spike in influenza-related hospitalizations and school outbreaks. The number of people hospitalized after becoming ill from influenza doubled over the past week from 120 to 243. As was the case a week ago, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were in the Twin Cities area, which accounted for 84% of the total. There were only 12 influenza-related hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota.
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota

Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
What Is The Most Reliable Car In Minnesota For 2022?

The results are in, and there's a new 'Most Reliable Car' in Minnesota this year. Seeing as the price of automobiles has increased over 10 percent here in 2022 compared to 2021, when we plunk down our hard-earned money on a new vehicle, most of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes want to get the most bang for our buck, right?
