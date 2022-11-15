Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death
Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker. Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site. Avon and Somerset Police said a man...
BBC
Lake District: Warning after walkers get lost in the dark
Mountain rescuers in the Lake District are warning walkers to be aware of how quickly night falls in the winter after a group got lost. Four women became disorientated in the dark near Threshwaite Mouth in Hartsop, Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said. The group did not have a torch but...
BBC
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
