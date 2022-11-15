ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the times Trump was completely inappropriate with his daughter Ivanka

By James Besanvalle
 2 days ago

Donald Trump is no stranger to grabbing headlines – among other things – but some of the most questionable of these things he’s said and done in the past are disturbingly about his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

From saying he’d have sex with her to touching her inappropriately, the list is exhaustive.

It's unclear whether these comments are intended as "jokes" or he simply doesn't realise the problematic nature of what he's saying.

Either way, here’s our attempt at documenting all of the super inappropriate things Trump has said or done about or to his daughter.

1. Ivanka sitting on her dad’s lap, as they both sit on a statue of parrots having sex

1996, Vanity Fair

2. ‘Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?’

When Ivanka was just 16 years old, she hosted the Miss Teen USA pageant and Donald Trump reportedly made the comment in front of the crowd.

3. ‘She's got the best body.’

In 2003, while on The Howard Stern Show , Trump said:

"You know who's one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody? And I helped create her? Ivanka. My daughter, Ivanka. She's six feet tall. She's got the best body."

Good to know.

4. ‘Every guy in the country wants to go out with my daughter.’

In 2004, New York Magazine quoted Trump as having said:

"Let me tell you one thing: Ivanka is a great, great beauty. Every guy in the country wants to go out with my daughter. But she’s got a boyfriend."

A very very weird flex.

5. Trump agreed Ivanka is a “piece of ass”

He said this in 2004, on The Howard Stern Show . Seems to be his favourite place to make awful remarks.

6. ‘She’s actually always been very voluptuous.'

Yet again on The Howard Stern Show, this time in 2006, Trump thought it appropriate to discuss his daughter's body, mentioning how "voluptuous" she is, followed by:

"She's tall, she's almost 6 feet tall and she's been, she's an amazing beauty."

7. ‘I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.’

Absolutely no comment on this one. It happened in 2006, on The View.

Very gross.

8. ‘I was going to say sex’

In 2013, Wendy Williams asked what two things Ivanka and Donald had in common when they both appeared on her show.

Ivanka responded "real estate" and "golf" but Trump said:

"Well, I was going to say sex but I can’t relate that."


9. When he put both hands on her hips

In July 2016 at the Republican National Convention Ivanka introduced her dad on stage.

He proceeded to kiss her on both cheeks then put his hands on her hips for literally no discernible reason.


10. If I weren’t happily married and, you know, her father...'

In 2015, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, he said: ‘Yeah, [Ivanka's] really something and what a beauty, that one."

He then made the "if I weren't her father" comment and trailed off. We'll let you decide what he was going to end on.

11. ‘[I kiss Ivanka] with every chance I get.’

When the host of the Dr Oz Show remarked that "It’s nice to see a dad kiss his daughter", Trump reportedly responded:

"[I kiss Ivanka] with every chance I get."

The moment never made it to air but multiple witnesses claim they heard it.

Is anyone else creeped out yet?

