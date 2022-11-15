Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Lewes commission looking into permanent artwork
At the base of Rose DeSiano’s Absent Monuments in George H.P. Smith Park this summer were tiles containing images of marginalized groups from Lewes’ history. African Americans, Native Americans and shipbuilders from the Zwaanendael community were some of the lives glimpsed upon on the temporary sculptures. Unfortunately, DeSiano...
Cape Gazette
Lewes commended for lawn equipment discussion
I recently sat through an informed, intelligent debate at the Lewes Mayor and City Council meeting over the future of gas-powered lawn equipment within the limits of the First Town in the First State. Regardless of how the details of this debate are decided, whether certain pieces of equipment are restricted in 2023 or 2025, the fact that our elected town leaders are taking on this issue at all is to be highly commended.
Cape Gazette
Many reasons to oppose park restaurant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Parks & Rec Director Ray Bivens, Senator-elect Russ Huxtable, Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams. This letter is to register my vehement opposition to the plan for a new restaurant within Cape Henlopen State Park....
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
Cape Gazette
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Cape Gazette
Preservation efforts are commendable
Sussex County legacy farmer Walter Hopkins stood on a chair and said his family would not grow houses on their land during an Oct. 22 event to announce plans for Hopkins Preserve, a 52-acre parcel of farmland on Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes. His comment drew a hearty round of...
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant conflicts with park’s mission
My husband and I retired to Delaware, specifically Lewes, in April 2022. One of the important reasons for choosing this region was the quiet, natural beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park. We were shocked to learn that one of the proposed improvements to Cape Henlopen State Park is the construction...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City alley abandonment petition turned in with 825 signatures
Total of 612 needed to bring ordinance to referendum. A total of 825 signatures are under review to determine if the city’s abandonment of a downtown alley for a planned Margaritavile resort and the redevelopment of Baltimore Avenue will be going to the voters to decide. Margaret Pillas, a...
Cape Gazette
Please preserve Cape Henlopen State Park
As a lifetime member of the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park, member of the Sussex Bird Club and user of the park, I'm writing on behalf of those without a voice: the piping plovers, the red knots, the osprey, resident eagles, thousands of birds and raptors that migrate through the park each fall and spring, deer, fox, raccoons, possum, squirrels, etc. Their lives will be turned on end with the increased traffic, lights and exhaust from the large food supply trucks, beverage trucks, garbage trucks and patron vehicles (all day and past dusk), the increased lights on the outside and within the proposed restaurant. There are many studies showing how increased lights at night can affect migration patterns.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 11/18/22
The Lewes Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Rollins Center. Commissioners will receive updates on the Public Art Committee, Friends of Canalfront Park, and the Community Garden before discussing wedding and bonfire permits. See the meeting agenda and link at lewes.civicweb.net. Lewes...
Ocean City Today
OPA comments on Gavin meeting, Tiffany Knupp fires back
Ocean Pines Association officials said they were stunned this week after Tiffany Knupp, whose son, Gavin, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in July, publicly and angrily rejected an offer by two board members to honor her son with an annual award in his name. According to a statement issued...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
Cape Gazette
Beautiful spacious home in the community of The Trails of Beaver Creek
Just listed, a beautiful spacious 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on a premium lot in the community of The Trails of Beaver Creek. This home is adjacent to a common area with a beautiful, fenced yard and patio overlooking a pond and fountain. It features an open floor plan on the first floor, a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and dining area, that combines into a great room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. It also has a formal dining room, a first-floor primary bedroom suite, 1 more bedroom being used as an office, a full bath, and a laundry room. The second floor has 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a loft over the garage. And it also has a full finished basement with a family room, butler pantry, wet bar, wine cooler, a bedroom with a full bathroom, a workshop, and an outside walk-up entrance. The community offers an outdoor inground swimming pool and community center and is conveniently located near the beaches in Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park, and Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
New Listing - 23852 Pine Lake Drive - Georgetown DE
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom quaint home in a wonderful quiet and serene community. It sits on an acre of total privacy. It overlooks a pond and is surrounded by trees. The home has lots of potential but does need work. The HVAC system is new only one year ago. The septic system has been pumped and inspected. Boats & RV's are welcome on the property. The lower level Living Room and Family Rooms have a shared red brick fireplace as well as a wood burning stove that can heat the whole house. Real hardwood in the Foyer. Vinyl wood flooring in the Living Room & Family Room. The carpet in the Bedrooms needs to be replaced. This home is being sold "as-is". Inspections are for informational purposed only. The seller will make no repairs. It is priced accordingly. Very low HOA fee of $150- a year. Cash or conventional offers only. It is located in the AE flood map.
Cape Gazette
After a long wait, Redner’s opens its doors
Redner's Markets top executives Ryan and Gary Redner were all smiles as they welcomed customers to their newest store – Redner's Fresh Market in the Vineyards near Lewes. President and CEO Ryan Redner and Chief Operating Officer Gary Redner had reason to be glad, because the Nov. 17 opening is the culmination of a seven-year odyssey to get the grocery store in business. They said supply-chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and some unexpected delays contributed to the long process.
Cape Gazette
SeaScape Residential Services launches as new rental agency
For over 20 years, SeaScape Property Management owners Chris and Doug Nichols have served the residents, developers and builders of lower Delaware as the preeminent property management company responsible for the day-to-day operations of more than 100 communities in Sussex and Kent counties. Now the Nichols brothers have partnered with...
WBOC
Delaware Electric Cooperative: New Sussex County Substation to Improve Reliability for Members
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative says it has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
talbotspy.org
Final Results of County Council Election: Haythe Wins by a Hair over Montgomery and Stickland
Well, it took longer than expected, but finally, the results of the Talbot County Council election are in, and Democrat Keasha Haythe has come up from behind to push back Republicans David Montgomery and Wade Stickland for the final contested seat after almost two weeks of counting ballots. The official...
Cape Gazette
Lewes spruces up Zwaanendael Park for the holidays
Pat and Pat Henry used to enjoy spending time on their second floor watching the sun set. That was up until about five years ago, when the Norway spruce in their backyard became so tall they could no longer enjoy the cornucopia of dusk colors. Turns out a tree too big for their yard was just the right size for the City of Lewes, which is in need of a large Christmas tree every holiday season.
