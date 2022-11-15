CADIZ—Michael Hawthorne appeared in court via video call from the Jefferson County Justice Center. Hawthorne previously pleaded guilty to violating his community-based controls, but his last hearing was continued as he had issues to resolve in another county. The court sanctioned Hawthorne with a six-month extension of his community-based controls, and he must also complete a program stay at the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center (EOCC). As the judge was pronouncing sanctions, Hawthorne cut in with a question, “Will I still be on probation after I get out? Because I’m not a good candidate for it.” Judge T. Shawn Hervey couldn’t help but smile at the statement as he admitted it was true, “Probably not,” Hervey said. “No one really wants you on probation because you’re right; you’re not a good candidate.” Hawthorne will have a 4-6 month stay at EOCC once a bed opens up for him, and the probation question will be dealt with after he is released.

