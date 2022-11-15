ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Harrison News-Herald

Commissioners donate $30K to Imagination Library

When the idea was first shared with Harrison County to implement the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library in 2019 as part of Fran DeWine’s focus, library and county officials initially wondered how the county could afford a program like this. It costs $25.00 per child to provide 12 books per year sent to the child’s home.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Williams donates response trailer

SCIO—A brand new eighteen-foot trailer gleamed in sunlight last Tuesday in the parking lot of the Scio Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) as characteristically white oil and gas pickup trucks pulled into the parking lot one by one. This new HAZMAT response trailer is the second of its kind to grace Harrison County. It will provide a consistent and timely safety net that Scio and the surrounding villages previously lacked. Representatives from Williams Energy made it clear they were more than happy to hear of a need in Scio and kick in the $8,000 donation to the VFD.
SCIO, OH
Harrison News-Herald

School nurse saw a need and filled a backpack

ADENA—At Buckeye Local West Elementary, school nurse Mandi Cook wanted to help food-insecure students, so she started her own “Blessings in a Backpack” program to feed kids in need. “I felt there was too much of a need not to do something,” Cook said. “As a nurse, this is what we do.” She knew about a similar program at Harrison Hills and wanted to see it started at Buckeye Local. “The goal is I try to get cereals and ramen, easy things for them to make,” Cook said. “Just something to give them to eat on Saturday and Sunday when they’re not in school.”
ADENA, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Crowell arraigned on drug charges

CADIZ—Michael Hawthorne appeared in court via video call from the Jefferson County Justice Center. Hawthorne previously pleaded guilty to violating his community-based controls, but his last hearing was continued as he had issues to resolve in another county. The court sanctioned Hawthorne with a six-month extension of his community-based controls, and he must also complete a program stay at the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center (EOCC). As the judge was pronouncing sanctions, Hawthorne cut in with a question, “Will I still be on probation after I get out? Because I’m not a good candidate for it.” Judge T. Shawn Hervey couldn’t help but smile at the statement as he admitted it was true, “Probably not,” Hervey said. “No one really wants you on probation because you’re right; you’re not a good candidate.” Hawthorne will have a 4-6 month stay at EOCC once a bed opens up for him, and the probation question will be dealt with after he is released.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Car safety seat program to become more accessible

CADIZ—The “Ohio Buckles Buckeyes” program, which provides child safety seats to low-income families, will now be more accessible to area residents, thanks to the county health department taking over its administration. County Health Administrator Garen Rhome told the News-Herald that this is something he’s been wanting to do since he started the job six years ago.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
LOUISVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

New Magistrate in Tusc County Common Pleas

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas has announced the hiring of a new magistrate in the General Trial Division. Attorney Jennifer Lowry has been selected for the role, which started back in October. She brings a history of 23 years in practice, focused mostly...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months. Authorities were looking into reports of stolen...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol has tips for winter driving

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With winter weather starting to appear in our forecasts, it’s a good time to talk about how to stay safe when road conditions can change constantly. There are some steps you can take before you start your drive to keep you and everyone around you safe.
MARIETTA, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Mazeroski puts his life story into words with new autobiography

Gary Mazeroski spent his entire young life in Cadiz, and now he’s written a book, “Ordinary Life: Not,” about his experiences. Between his father being a coach for the American Legion baseball team and his cousin’s career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mazeroski was destined for sports. “I started playing sports from the third grade on,” he said. He was into wrestling and football but truly excelled in baseball. “Winning meant everything to me,” he said. But he soon found out that winning wasn’t what would lead him to a meaningful life.
CADIZ, OH
WTRF- 7News

Start preparing for power outages and frozen roads

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Yesterday’s snowfall was a wake-up call that winter isn’t waiting to make itself known. But it’s also a chance to consider how a more severe storm could affect our ability to leave the house—or even turn on the lights. Marshall County’s Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says it can show up […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge man charged in shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
CAMBRIDGE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy