Harrison News-Herald
Commissioners donate $30K to Imagination Library
When the idea was first shared with Harrison County to implement the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library in 2019 as part of Fran DeWine’s focus, library and county officials initially wondered how the county could afford a program like this. It costs $25.00 per child to provide 12 books per year sent to the child’s home.
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
Harrison News-Herald
Williams donates response trailer
SCIO—A brand new eighteen-foot trailer gleamed in sunlight last Tuesday in the parking lot of the Scio Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) as characteristically white oil and gas pickup trucks pulled into the parking lot one by one. This new HAZMAT response trailer is the second of its kind to grace Harrison County. It will provide a consistent and timely safety net that Scio and the surrounding villages previously lacked. Representatives from Williams Energy made it clear they were more than happy to hear of a need in Scio and kick in the $8,000 donation to the VFD.
Harrison News-Herald
School nurse saw a need and filled a backpack
ADENA—At Buckeye Local West Elementary, school nurse Mandi Cook wanted to help food-insecure students, so she started her own “Blessings in a Backpack” program to feed kids in need. “I felt there was too much of a need not to do something,” Cook said. “As a nurse, this is what we do.” She knew about a similar program at Harrison Hills and wanted to see it started at Buckeye Local. “The goal is I try to get cereals and ramen, easy things for them to make,” Cook said. “Just something to give them to eat on Saturday and Sunday when they’re not in school.”
Harrison News-Herald
Crowell arraigned on drug charges
CADIZ—Michael Hawthorne appeared in court via video call from the Jefferson County Justice Center. Hawthorne previously pleaded guilty to violating his community-based controls, but his last hearing was continued as he had issues to resolve in another county. The court sanctioned Hawthorne with a six-month extension of his community-based controls, and he must also complete a program stay at the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center (EOCC). As the judge was pronouncing sanctions, Hawthorne cut in with a question, “Will I still be on probation after I get out? Because I’m not a good candidate for it.” Judge T. Shawn Hervey couldn’t help but smile at the statement as he admitted it was true, “Probably not,” Hervey said. “No one really wants you on probation because you’re right; you’re not a good candidate.” Hawthorne will have a 4-6 month stay at EOCC once a bed opens up for him, and the probation question will be dealt with after he is released.
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
Harrison News-Herald
Car safety seat program to become more accessible
CADIZ—The “Ohio Buckles Buckeyes” program, which provides child safety seats to low-income families, will now be more accessible to area residents, thanks to the county health department taking over its administration. County Health Administrator Garen Rhome told the News-Herald that this is something he’s been wanting to do since he started the job six years ago.
Ohio woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations
A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter's terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
wtuz.com
New Magistrate in Tusc County Common Pleas
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas has announced the hiring of a new magistrate in the General Trial Division. Attorney Jennifer Lowry has been selected for the role, which started back in October. She brings a history of 23 years in practice, focused mostly...
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
WTOV 9
Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport deemed total loss after fire
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Crews are on scene in Bridgeport at a structure fire in a building that houses Wilson Furniture. Flames could be shooting from the building near the scene, as well as from I-70 and points beyond. Traffic is being diverted from the area, so stay away from...
WTAP
Lengthy investigation into stolen property leads to six arrests
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A lengthy investigation into stolen property led to six Washington County arrests. According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the sheriff’s office and the Belpre Police Department worked closely on the investigation for at least six months. Authorities were looking into reports of stolen...
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol has tips for winter driving
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With winter weather starting to appear in our forecasts, it’s a good time to talk about how to stay safe when road conditions can change constantly. There are some steps you can take before you start your drive to keep you and everyone around you safe.
Harrison News-Herald
Mazeroski puts his life story into words with new autobiography
Gary Mazeroski spent his entire young life in Cadiz, and now he’s written a book, “Ordinary Life: Not,” about his experiences. Between his father being a coach for the American Legion baseball team and his cousin’s career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mazeroski was destined for sports. “I started playing sports from the third grade on,” he said. He was into wrestling and football but truly excelled in baseball. “Winning meant everything to me,” he said. But he soon found out that winning wasn’t what would lead him to a meaningful life.
West Virginia woman “does not remember” assailant following robbery
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Glen Dale woman is alive after a person allegedly attacked her and stole property. Glen Dale Police Chief Ed Vogler tells 7NEWS that his crews responded to an EMS call on November 9 at the Crestfield Manor apartments. There, he said they found a woman unconscious on the floor, […]
Start preparing for power outages and frozen roads
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Yesterday’s snowfall was a wake-up call that winter isn’t waiting to make itself known. But it’s also a chance to consider how a more severe storm could affect our ability to leave the house—or even turn on the lights. Marshall County’s Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says it can show up […]
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
WHIZ
Cambridge man charged in shooting incident
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Cambridge man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident in Coshocton County. Authorities said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains was formally charged Monday with Felonious Assault, a 2nd degree felony. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly after midnight on Friday, November 11, they...
