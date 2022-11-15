Read full article on original website
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Seen in Embrace For First Time Amid Dating Reports: Pic
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have been snapped for the first time together since a source told ET that the two are seeing one another. On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live alum and the model spent time together in New York City on his 29th birthday. According to an eyewitness,...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Almost 2-Year Romance: Report
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break nearly two years after they were first publicly linked together. According to a report, the 38-year-old actress/director and 28-year-old singer came to the amicable decision as the "As It Was" singer is on the verge of taking his Love On Tour overseas. As he prepares for that leg of his tour, Wilde's said to be focusing on her two kids -- son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.
Jana Kramer Clarifies Her Comments About Brief Chris Evans Romance
Jana Kramer is setting the record straight regarding her brief romance with Chris Evans. The 38-year-old singer and actress previously opened up about dating the 41-year-old Avengers star on her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast. Shortly after making headlines for discussing the "embarrassing" ending to their romance, Kramer took...
Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles and Her 'Low Point' (Exclusive)
Savannah Chrisley is showing a side of herself on the Unlocked podcast that fans didn't always get to see on her family's reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 25-year-old reality star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her new venture, and why she's choosing to now speak about the mental health struggles she's faced in her life.
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Trish Confronts Natalie for Using Him 'to Get to America' (Exclusive)
Natalie's attempts to make amends with her estranged husband, Mike, and his mom, Trish, isn't going well. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Trish has no issue giving Natalie a piece of her mind about leaving Mike in Sequim, Washington, while she moved to Florida.
Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
The rest may still be unwritten, but a new chapter has just begun for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt! The Hills alums have welcomed their second child together, a rep for the couple confirms to ET. "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7...
Al Roker Reveals He's Been Hospitalized With Blood Clots in His Leg and Lungs Amid 'Today' Show Absence
Al Roker is sharing with fans why he's not been on the Today show for the past few weeks. On Friday, the 68-year-old weatherman took to Instagram, sharing a bouquet of flowers sitting next to a NBC News Weather mug. In the post, Roker shared that he's been hospitalized following...
Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn on Their 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Reunion in 'Glass Onion' (Exclusive)
The love fern is still going strong! ET's Ash Crossan sat down with Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn -- co-stars in the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- to dish on reuniting on set nearly 20 years after starring together in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Details 'Scary' Part of Their Relationship, Gives Update on Baby
Ramona Agruma had to find balance in her public relationship with her partner, Rebel Wilson. During an interview with The Morning Show on 7, the designer opened up about the "scary" part of her highly publicized relationship. "It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I’m not used to...
'First Wives Club' Season 3: Jill Scott Admits She 'Hated' That Surprising Death (Exclusive)
The third installment of BET+'s First Wives Club doesn't pull any punches with its first two episodes. The new season picks up exactly where the second left off -- with Hazel (Jill Scott) and Nigel's (Mikhail R. Keize) pending nuptials. But a two-part episode drop takes fans through a tumultuous journey that not only ends with the couple broken up -- for good -- but a death in the family.
Anna Delvey Speaks Out About Life Under House Arrest and Making $300K Off Her Art (Exclusive)
Who is the real Anna Delvey? "Gosh, I guess that's a loaded question," the convicted fraudster, also known as the "Fake German Heiress," says while opening up about her life now after the Netflix series, Inventing Anna, sparked renewed interest in her life and crimes. "I feel like my story has been told by so many people and I think this is the time for me to tell my story from my own perspective."
Melissa Rivers Reveals What She Would Tell Late Mother Joan If She Could (Exclusive)
Melissa Rivers knows what she'd say to her mom if given the chance. ET spoke to the late Joan Rivers' only daughter at The Television Academy's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where a bust of the elder Rivers was being unveiled, and Melissa revealed what she wishes she could tell her mom today.
Jason Momoa Shares the Tradition He Has for Every Film (Exclusive)
Jason Momoa's playing a role unlike any other he's ever played in Slumberland, but a change of scenery sure doesn't mean a change in tradition. The 43-year-old actor spoke to ET's Matt Cohen about the playlist he put together on the set of the new Netflix film. Momoa, who stars as Flip, an eccentric outlaw in the world of dreams, where he helps guide a young orphan girl through the bizarre and surreal titular Slumberland, says there may have been a dance-off or two to his playlist that also was heavy on the 80s.
Richard Gere's Wife Shares Rare Family Photo, Including 3-Year-Old Son Alexander
Richard Gere's staying in good shape these days, thanks to his 2-year-old son keeping him on the run!. The 73-year-old actor's wife, Alejandra Silva, took to Instagram to share a rare photo of their son, Alexander. The family photo shows Gere and Silva as two shadowy figures while Alexander takes center stage. He's seen wearing a cream-colored sweater, pink pants and green rain boots.
'Bling Empire' Star Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant: 'Beyond Grateful and Excited' For New Chapter
Just four days after her 37th birthday, Kelly Mi Li is celebrating another big milestone: she's pregnant!. The Bling Empire star took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo of her holding a pregnancy test revealing she's expecting a baby. She also posted a video in which she's seen surprising her mom with a box filled with a sonogram, the pregnancy test result, baby shoes and a baby shirt that reads: "Hello. See you soon, grandma."
Abby De La Rosa Clears Up 'Confusion' Over Her and Nick Cannon's Daughter's Name
Confused about the name of Nick Cannon's newborn daughter? New mom of three Abby De La Rosa sets the record straight. Less than a week after they welcomed their third child together, it seems there's a bit of a mix-up over exactly what their newborn daughter's name is. "For those wondering our daughter’s first name is 'BEAUTIFUL' & her middle name is 'ZEPPELIN,'" Abby wrote on her Instagram Story. "I totally understand the confusion but it’s baby girl's actual name."
Ellen Pompeo Hints at 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit After 19 Seasons: 'I'll Be Back to Visit'
Is Ellen Pompeo hinting that her time on Grey's Anatomy is nearing the end?. The longtime star of ABC's hit medical drama, who's played Meredith Grey since the series debut in 2005, took to Instagram on Thursday with a new post seemingly alluding to her limited season 19 role potentially becoming more permanent. It was previously announced that Pompeo would appear in only eight episodes this season while continuing to provide voiceover narration and fulfilling her executive producer duties.
Christina Ricci Says 'Yellowjackets' Is 'Wilder,' 'More Shocking' in Season 2 (Exclusive)
Yellowjackets is about to get "even wilder" in season 2, Christina Ricci says. "I can't really get too much into detail, but I will say the first couple scripts had the entire cast gasping," Ricci told ET's Denny Directo at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Wednesday. "So it's even wilder."
Adele Says She's 'Never Been More Nervous Before a Show' Ahead of Las Vegas Residency's Opening Night
Adele is rolling in a deep wave of emotions! The 34-year-old British chart topper is preparing for the first show of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency on Friday, and she took a moment to open up about her nerves on Instagram. "I’m feeling all sorts as I write this....
