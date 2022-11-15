ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least One Killed in Kyiv in ‘Massive Missile Attack’ on Ukraine, Mayor Says

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 2 days ago
GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

At least one person was killed when three residential buildings were hit by missiles during an attack on Kyiv on Tuesday, the city’s mayor said. Vitali Klitschko said medics and rescue teams were on the scene of the strikes in the Pechersk district in the city center. Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that there had been an “attack on the capital,” adding that “rescuers. found the body of one dead person.” Several other cities across the country were also targeted, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava, among many others. “Due to a massive missile attack, on the order of the National Electric Power Company Ukrenergo, the energy industry started emergency power outages throughout Ukraine. In particular, in the capital,” Klitschko added. “In the capital, at least half of the customers are without electricity.”

