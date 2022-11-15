ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

'Well-known' grocery store eyes Shelton's Fountain Square

SHELTON — Fountain Square may soon be home to a “well-known,” but as of now unnamed, grocery store. Fountain Square, LLC, developers of the massive project at 801 Bridgeport Ave., at the intersection with Parrott Drive in Shelton, requested an amendment to its already approved uses to allow for a grocery store — which attorney Dominick Thomas, who represents the developers, refused to name at this point. The grocery store would be limited to 15,000 square feet.
SHELTON, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Fire Department among Agencies at Scene of Clarksburg Structure Fire that Levels Building

WBOY reported that firefighters in Clarksburg extinguished a small outbuilding that was on fire late Tuesday night. According to the Harrison County 911 log, a call came in just before 11:30 p.m. for a fire on South Chestnut Street between 9th Street and Kramer Drive. The log lists that the Bridgeport Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department responded.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
westportjournal.com

A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos

WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
WESTPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Mom2Mom Program to Begin at Benedum Civic Center in January

A new event – and a great new opportunity for moms – is coming to the Benedum Civic Center in January. The City of Bridgeport is hosting its first Mom2Mom sale on Saturday, Jan. 28. Individuals can rent a table to sell baby and children’s clothing, maternity ware, baby gear and toys. The sale will be open 9 a.m. through noon.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 in Stamford closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Eversource and U-I want you to pay double proposing major rate increases. Chief investigative reported Sam Smink breaks down why energy costs are rising for both Eversource and United Illuminating customers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool...
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday. The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops. The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Eversource rate hikes lead consumers elsewhere

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
NAUGATUCK, CT

