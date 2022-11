For an occupant who appreciates original details and has the means to renovate, this top-floor sponsor unit brimming with original features has a number of rare attributes and could make an exceptional home. On the plus side: Beaucoup original details, an unusually big footprint, two bathrooms, a top floor perch with three exposures and roof rights. OTOH, it’s a fourth-story walkup, and needs extensive renovation.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO