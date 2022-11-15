The Cleveland Browns enter the last two games with Jacoby Brissett as QB1 today. They desperately need to find a way to win in both games, but even if they could get just one of the two games, it would leave some semblance of hope for the team, with Deshaun Watson starting December 4th against the Houston Texans, which will surely be a spectacle. Hope is a powerful thing, though, and even if the idea of Watson running the table isn’t realistic, it would give them some life when he lines up under center as the Browns' quarterback for the first time.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO