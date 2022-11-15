ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WGN News

Zack Pearson talks Bears on ‘9 Good Minutes’

CHICAGO – At the moment, Bears fans are dealing with an interesting question: What is most valuable to the team in the long run? Should fans be pleased with the current scenario where the team’s offense, especially quarterback Justin Fields, is at a high level while the team is still losing, which helps with draft […]
CHICAGO, IL
WKRG News 5

NFL doubleheader on Channel 5: Previews, game picks + more

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you ready for *more football? WKRG will be airing two NFL games this Sunday. Kicking the day off at noon is the New York Jets visiting the New England Patriots. The afternoon game will be a battle between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings. You can watch all the […]
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

TOTALLY OFFICIAL BROWNS-BILLS GAME THREAD!

I've got my expectations low. I've got my bourbon handy. I've got nothing else to do between 1PM and 4PM. Totally. Someone bring me a brat and a beer to the hospital!. Good chance we could be in the basement of the AFCN at the end of the day. Posted...
247Sports

Things I Think I Know About The Browns - Week 11 Edition

The Cleveland Browns enter the last two games with Jacoby Brissett as QB1 today. They desperately need to find a way to win in both games, but even if they could get just one of the two games, it would leave some semblance of hope for the team, with Deshaun Watson starting December 4th against the Houston Texans, which will surely be a spectacle. Hope is a powerful thing, though, and even if the idea of Watson running the table isn’t realistic, it would give them some life when he lines up under center as the Browns' quarterback for the first time.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

