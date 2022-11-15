Read full article on original website
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
Zack Pearson talks Bears on ‘9 Good Minutes’
CHICAGO – At the moment, Bears fans are dealing with an interesting question: What is most valuable to the team in the long run? Should fans be pleased with the current scenario where the team’s offense, especially quarterback Justin Fields, is at a high level while the team is still losing, which helps with draft […]
NFL doubleheader on Channel 5: Previews, game picks + more
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you ready for *more football? WKRG will be airing two NFL games this Sunday. Kicking the day off at noon is the New York Jets visiting the New England Patriots. The afternoon game will be a battle between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings. You can watch all the […]
TOTALLY OFFICIAL BROWNS-BILLS GAME THREAD!
I've got my expectations low. I've got my bourbon handy. I've got nothing else to do between 1PM and 4PM. Totally. Someone bring me a brat and a beer to the hospital!. Good chance we could be in the basement of the AFCN at the end of the day. Posted...
Things I Think I Know About The Browns - Week 11 Edition
The Cleveland Browns enter the last two games with Jacoby Brissett as QB1 today. They desperately need to find a way to win in both games, but even if they could get just one of the two games, it would leave some semblance of hope for the team, with Deshaun Watson starting December 4th against the Houston Texans, which will surely be a spectacle. Hope is a powerful thing, though, and even if the idea of Watson running the table isn’t realistic, it would give them some life when he lines up under center as the Browns' quarterback for the first time.
Browns Big Game Spotlight: Donovan Peoples-Jones and The Offensive Line
While the Cleveland Browns 3-6 record is not anything to write home about, that does not mean there are not bright spots emerging despite a rocky start to the season. Even with heavy boxes from opposing defenses, the running game has thrived, and the passing attack has outperformed expectations.
Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
PFF Grades: Miami's ten best players in a 40-10 loss to Clemson
The Miami Hurricanes fell to Clemson, 40-10, on Saturday afternoon. Miami (5-6, 3-4) was handled on both sides of the ball, with the Hurricanes totaling only 98 yards of offense and the defense allowing 447 yards. If it wasn't for three turnovers that the UM defense forced during a ten...
