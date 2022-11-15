Read full article on original website
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Benton Beyer sentenced to 105 months for racist attack on Cold Spring family
COLD SPRING, Minn. -- An emotional day in court as a Minnesota mother described how a racist attack destroyed her family. Benton Beyer was found guilty of stalking and harassing the Robinson family in Cold Spring. He also caused a truck to crash into their home. A judge Friday sentenced him to nearly 9 years in prison for the attack.
Man accused of driving into group of law enforcement recruits charged with attempted murder
The man accused of driving into a group of law enforcement recruits as they were training on Wednesday has been charged with attempted murder on peace officers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said. Other charges are pending. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested at 3:15 p.m. local time Wednesday. He...
Man charged with plowing into group of law enforcement recruits released due to lack of evidence, authorities say
The driver who plowed into dozens of law enforcement recruits Wednesday did it on purpose, investigators said, but was later released due to what authorities called a lack of evidence, CBS Los Angeles reports. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said...
Family seeks answers after North Carolina woman is found dead in Mexico
A North Carolina family is pushing for answers after 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson died on a trip with friends to Mexico last month. Her mother talked with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Dana Jacobson about why she doesn't believe her daughter died of alcohol poisoning, as she was initially told.
After Russian retreat from Kherson, evidence of war crimes revealed
Ukrainian authorities reclaiming the Kherson region are discovering shocking evidence of war crimes committed during Russia’s occupation. Chris Livesay has the details.
What Happened to the Perfect Child?
After a young girl is adopted from Russia, her American parents come to believe she is capable of murder and return her. Years later, "48 Hours" contributor Troy Roberts learns her surprising story.
This little girl was once adopted — only to be brought back to Russia
A little girl was adopted by an American couple — only to have her adoption annulled. Whatever happened to this child? Now grown up, she told "48 Hours" her story.
