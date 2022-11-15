ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Benton Beyer sentenced to 105 months for racist attack on Cold Spring family

COLD SPRING, Minn. -- An emotional day in court as a Minnesota mother described how a racist attack destroyed her family. Benton Beyer was found guilty of stalking and harassing the Robinson family in Cold Spring. He also caused a truck to crash into their home. A judge Friday sentenced him to nearly 9 years in prison for the attack.
COLD SPRING, MN
CBS News

What Happened to the Perfect Child?

After a young girl is adopted from Russia, her American parents come to believe she is capable of murder and return her. Years later, "48 Hours" contributor Troy Roberts learns her surprising story.
CBS News

CBS News

571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy