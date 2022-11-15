Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Ratings – November 14th, 2022
The November 14th episode of WWE Raw saw Seth Rollins defend his United States Championship against Finn Balor in the main event. The bout saw interference from both The Judgment Day and The OC, and in the end, Rollins emerged victorious with his title reign intact. According to Brandon Thurston...
WWE Debuting Iron Survivor Challenge Match Type At NXT Deadline
Shawn Michaels, Executive Vice President of NXT and Talent Development, has announced a brand new match type that will debut at NXT Deadline on Saturday 10th December. Since 2017, NXT have hosted an annual WarGames event, with last year’s edition featuring Team Black & Gold, consisting of Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight and Pete Dunne taking on the team of Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes, known collectively as Team 2.0.
WWE Survivor Series Main Event In Jeopardy Following Injury To Major Star
On November 14th it was reported that Kevin Owens had suffered an injury during a recent live event, less than two weeks ahead of WWE Survivor Series. Although nothing had been confirmed, it was believed that Owens was due to be part of a huge main event at the show featuring The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes. On the November 11th edition of SmackDown, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch confronted Roman Reigns, The Usos and Sami Zayn with the help of Drew McIntyre. This was done to set up a match between the two factions where Kevin Owens would join with McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes. It was reported by PWInsider that this was scheduled to be the men’s WarGames match on the show.
Former WWE Superstar “Has An Offer” To Return To The Company
It has become a common occurrence in recent months to see former WWE Superstars heading back to the company, and it appears that there could be more on the way. Following the return of Sarah Logan on the November 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown alongside the Viking Raiders, it has now been reported that WWE have been in contact with another former Superstar.
Independent Star Offered AEW Contract Following Dynamite Debut
On last night’s AEW Dynamite, the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle successfully defended their championships against the team of Top Flight and Independent wrestling star AR Fox. The trios bout featured the in-ring return of Darius Martin, who has been sidelined with injury for the majority of...
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker On Trial In Wrestler’s Court For “Romancing”
Wrestler’s court is the stuff of legend. What started out as a bit of fun became a serious way for those backstage in WWE to settle their differences with The Undertaker acting as both judge and jury. However, that doesn’t mean that The Deadman himself was immune from being...
World Title Eliminator Tournament Final Pulled From AEW Full Gear, Competitor Not Cleared
With the AEW World Championship Eliminator in full swing it has been confirmed that the finals will now not be taking place at AEW Full Gear. The climax of the tournament has traditionally taken place at the event, but that will not be the case in 2022. Ethan Page has...
When Did Seth Rollins Win His First WWE World Championship?
Seth Rollins is a three-time World Champion in WWE and one of the most decorated stars on the entire roster. The former Ring of Honor star signed with the company back in 2010 and began his journey to stardom in developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. When FCW became NXT two...
MJF Calls Out “Shadow Casted Over AEW” In Recent Months
After making his return to AEW at All Out and winning the Casino Ladder Match, MJF was guaranteed an opportunity at the AEW World Championship. Finally cashing in his chance, the star is set to face Jon Moxley this weekend at AEW Full Gear. The star has been waging a...
The Elite Set For AEW Return
The Elite are officially set to return at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. Being away from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for over two months due to their AEW All Out suspension, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are now officially set to make their comeback to the promotion, and this would come after their faces were actually seen in an AEW Full Gear graphic on the November 16, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.
SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation For November 21 (Taped November 16)
Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation is locked and loaded. After All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held their live broadcast of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, they then held their tapings for their November 21, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. WARNING: AEW Dark:...
Becky Lynch Recalls The Biggest Lesson She Learned Whilst Training With Finn Balor
Becky Lynch has come a long way since taking her first steps into the wrestling industry back in the early 2000’s. Interestingly, she was helped along with those early steps by a man who was on his own way to wrestling stardom Finn Balor. The former Raw Women’s Champion...
AEW Full Gear: Three Way TNT Championship Bout Added To Card
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has added another match to their AEW Full Gear card for this Saturday: A three way TNT Championship bout between current champion Wardlow, Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs. On the November 16, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, all three professional wrestlers of Wardlow, Samoa Joe and...
Huge Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks Easter Egg Spotted In Full Gear Poster
Back in September at AEW All Out, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) became the first ever AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions in company history, however, they were stripped of their belts just days later on the next AEW Dynamite after getting into a backstage brawl with CM Punk following his media scrum comments.
MJF Declares Himself A “Megastar”, Compares His Crowd Reactions To Multiple WWE Legends
MJF is arguably on the run of his career thus far and will be looking to capitalise on his momentum by capturing his first AEW World Championship this Saturday at Full Gear. Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his return to AEW at All Out in September and won the Casino Ladder Match to become the number one contender for the World Title. He originally appeared to be setting up a match against CM Punk, who was the reigning champion at the time. However, following Punk’s suspension from AEW, he will now face Jon Moxley for the title at Full Gear.
A Number Of Figures “Very Concerned” About Adam Cole
Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled since competing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26th. On that occasion the star clashed with Hangman Adam Page, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada in a bid to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. During the bout Coe suffered a concussion, just weeks...
Tony Khan Provides An Update On Hangman Page’s Status
‘Hangman’ Adam Page has not been seen on AEW television since suffering a scary injury on the October 18th edition of Dynamite. Page battled Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, but the match was cut short by the ringside doctor after ‘Hangman’ appeared to get knocked out by a King Kong Lariat from the Champion.
Jim Cornette Criticizes AEW For “Burying” Its Tag Teams
On the November 9th episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed teamed with FTR to take on Swerve In Our Glory and The Gunns. The bout saw frenetic action from everyone involved as well as plenty of interference. In the end, Anthony Bowens pinned Colten Gunn after Gunn was subjected to both The Arrival from Bowens and a Big Rig from FTR.
Randy Orton Spotted In Birmingham, Potential Injury Update
Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE television since the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On the show, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos, as the two teams attempted to become WWE’s Undisputed Tag Team Champions. After being defeated RK-Bro were beaten down...
