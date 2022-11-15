ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron

MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Update: Crews remain on-scene of ISU farm fire

LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. According to the Lexington Fire Department, the farm’s large 1,000 foot long cow barn, visible from Interstate 55, was reported on fire by a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-74 crash

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
LE ROY, IL
1470 WMBD

Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
LEXINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning

UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
LEXINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged

PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

PFD: Electrical fire leads to thousands in damage to Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say a home sustained $90,000 dollars in damage as the result of an electrical fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened around noon at a two-story house at 6875 North Fox Point Dr. in a residential neighborhood off North Knoxville Ave. and Bethany Way. Firefighters...
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Space heater sets fire to Good Hope garage

GOOD HOPE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request for a garage fire. The homeowner stated that his space heater caught on fire Thursday morning. He tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire with the fire extinguisher. Fire crews arrived on the scene at...
MACOMB, IL
1470 WMBD

Home likely destroyed after early morning blaze in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. — An investigation continues in the wake of a devastating fire in one Washington, Illinois neighborhood. Local fire officials say it happened just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Walnut Street. They indicated the people occupying the home managed to get to safety in...
WASHINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Area hospitals ask for voluntary limits on visitors as flu activity increases

(25 News Now) - As seasonal flu activity increases, area hospitals are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is being asked by OSF St. Francis Medical Center; UnityPoint Health Methodist, Proctor and Pekin; Hopedale Medical Complex and Kindred Hospital. The limits on visitors is a precautionary measure...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More manufacturing resources are coming to Peoria. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has inaugurated 1DigitalPlace and the Wire Harness & Prototype Center. The company is a global engineering services provider. At the launch party, people could take a tour of both facilities and see demonstrations of...
PEORIA, IL
WTRF

Caterpillar worker ‘incinerated’ by molten iron, company fined

MAPLETON, Ill. (WTRF) — Federal investigators executed a fine to Caterpillar, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of industrial vehicles and equipment, after a worker was killed by falling into a vat of molten iron, according to CBS News. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent investigators to...
MAPLETON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals

L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday …. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local hospitals weigh in on current conditions of RSV

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over the past few weeks, the CDC has recorded an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection hospitalization cases around the country. Locally, hospital systems said they’d noticed an increase in patients coming in with RSV, especially in children. OSF Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Keith Hanson said around two-thirds of the children admitted into the hospital had the virus.
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death

A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
MACOMB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy