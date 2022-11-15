Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason MortonPeoria, IL
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Caterpillar Fined $145K in Connection with Death of Employee Who Fell Into Vat of Molten Iron
Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc. is facing consequences for its alleged role in the death of a 39-year-old employee who fell into a pot of molten iron at the company's Illinois foundry. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has proposed a $145,027 fine to the Illinois-based company for failing...
Caterpillar worker ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday proposed fines of $145,027 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. Steven Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, was “immediately incinerated” after falling into a crucible […]
1470 WMBD
Update: Crews remain on-scene of ISU farm fire
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. According to the Lexington Fire Department, the farm’s large 1,000 foot long cow barn, visible from Interstate 55, was reported on fire by a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
Central Illinois Proud
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
1470 WMBD
PFD: Electrical fire leads to thousands in damage to Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say a home sustained $90,000 dollars in damage as the result of an electrical fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened around noon at a two-story house at 6875 North Fox Point Dr. in a residential neighborhood off North Knoxville Ave. and Bethany Way. Firefighters...
khqa.com
Space heater sets fire to Good Hope garage
GOOD HOPE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request for a garage fire. The homeowner stated that his space heater caught on fire Thursday morning. He tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire with the fire extinguisher. Fire crews arrived on the scene at...
1470 WMBD
Home likely destroyed after early morning blaze in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. — An investigation continues in the wake of a devastating fire in one Washington, Illinois neighborhood. Local fire officials say it happened just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Walnut Street. They indicated the people occupying the home managed to get to safety in...
25newsnow.com
Area hospitals ask for voluntary limits on visitors as flu activity increases
(25 News Now) - As seasonal flu activity increases, area hospitals are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is being asked by OSF St. Francis Medical Center; UnityPoint Health Methodist, Proctor and Pekin; Hopedale Medical Complex and Kindred Hospital. The limits on visitors is a precautionary measure...
Central Illinois Proud
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More manufacturing resources are coming to Peoria. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has inaugurated 1DigitalPlace and the Wire Harness & Prototype Center. The company is a global engineering services provider. At the launch party, people could take a tour of both facilities and see demonstrations of...
WTRF
Caterpillar worker ‘incinerated’ by molten iron, company fined
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTRF) — Federal investigators executed a fine to Caterpillar, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of industrial vehicles and equipment, after a worker was killed by falling into a vat of molten iron, according to CBS News. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent investigators to...
Central Illinois Proud
Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals
L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday …. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice...
25newsnow.com
Local hospitals weigh in on current conditions of RSV
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over the past few weeks, the CDC has recorded an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection hospitalization cases around the country. Locally, hospital systems said they’d noticed an increase in patients coming in with RSV, especially in children. OSF Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Keith Hanson said around two-thirds of the children admitted into the hospital had the virus.
25newsnow.com
Part of Route 24 closed after rollover; livestock on the road
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A semi rollover crash has led to the closure of a Woodford County Road. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword tells 25 News it happened at Route 24 and 1625 E near Secor around 7:30 Thursday morning. Livestock are loose in the area and...
25newsnow.com
McLean County’s Midwest Food Bank ready to serve thousands for Thanksgiving
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Despite food shortages and needing a refrigerated trailer, Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal is still ready to feed thousands of families. Saturday is the biggest day of the year for the food bank. Just a month ago, the food bank was in need of refrigerated...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: 50 rounds fired as man is injured after South Peoria shooting-Police
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating as they say a total of 50 rounds were fired in South Peoria Friday afternoon. The first call of a ShotSpotter alert came in at 12:38 p.m. Friday near Montana and Ligonier, with 35 rounds fired. Then, within a span of three...
tspr.org
Guilty verdict in downtown Macomb stabbing death
A jury early Thursday evening found a McDonough County man guilty of a stabbing death in downtown Macomb. Brandon Whiteman, 21, of Bardolph was convicted of second degree murder after a four day trial. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced early next year. Prosecutors...
Duckworth: Talks of bringing battery manufacturing plant to Illinois continue
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Looking to expand the electric vehicle infrastructure here in Illinois. Central Illinois has seen a lot of growth with EV manufacturer Rivian in Normal, but U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tells WMBD there’s more to be done. “One of the things in the supply chain manufacturing that I want to work on, […]
Comments / 0